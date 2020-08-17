 Skip to content
(Austin Statesman)   Cedar Park shooter surrenders after being locked down with family for less than 24 hours. Amateur
    More: Followup, Police, police officers, Law enforcement agency, Heritage Park residents, Sunday afternoon, Cedar Park, Monday morning, Constable  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arrested alive and unharmed after shooting cops? He sounds white.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents on Heritage Park Drive, a street away from where three police officers were shot during a standoff in Cedar Park, were surprised it had happened, they said Monday morning.

Yeah, we know.  That's kind of the problem with the guns.  Its fine until its suddenly not fine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Arrested alive and unharmed after shooting cops? He sounds white.


This person could identify as a SHE. You don't know! You don't know!!!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?


Police.  Unless you think violent felons should own guns.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police take so much flak but they put their lives on the line.

Freudian much?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?


Who says either needs support?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?

Police.  Unless you think violent felons should own guns.


Not much daylight between police and violent felons.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can barely make it through dinner with mine, so I understand.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived a couple of miles from where that happened back around 2000-2005. Nice people on my street, but good Lord the county was a hive of GOP scum and villainy back then. I hear it's shifted away from that, but looks still pretty red based on the '28 election.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Locked down with his own family?

He'll get off because that's cruel and unusual punishment.

Being white is just an added pretext.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Police take so much flak but they put their lives on the line.

Freudian much?


How is that Freudian?
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"We want to get him the help that he needs."

Yes, so please turn off your cameras and recording equipment and go on home so we, the police, can give the nice man "the help he needs".

***sound of guns being loaded***
 
JohnKimble
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JammerJim: I lived a couple of miles from where that happened back around 2000-2005. Nice people on my street, but good Lord the county was a hive of GOP scum and villainy back then. I hear it's shifted away from that, but looks still pretty red based on the '28 election.


Time traveler-like typing detected.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

King Something: Arrested alive and unharmed after shooting cops? He sounds white.


And has a "mental issue"
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abox: Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?

Police.  Unless you think violent felons should own guns.


The NRA and Republicans think they should.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abox: Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?

Police.  Unless you think violent felons should own guns.


? You think Right should be able to be taken away???
(I don't like guns one bit. Or their users. Legal or not.)
That said, why should a Right be able to be taken away? That sounds more like a privilege! WTF?
🙄
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The NRA and Republicans think they should.


Actually, unlike you, the NRA and Republicans don't think they should even be outside of prison, much less armed.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Abox: Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?

Police.  Unless you think violent felons should own guns.

? You think Right should be able to be taken away???
(I don't like guns one bit. Or their users. Legal or not.)
That said, why should a Right be able to be taken away? That sounds more like a privilege! WTF?
🙄


Drivers licenses should be abolished too.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: King Something: Arrested alive and unharmed after shooting cops? He sounds white.

And has a "mental issue"


FTFA: Matthew Heckmann, another neighborhood resident, said on Monday morning that he felt like the standoff could have happened anywhere since it involved what the police described as a "mentally unstable" person.

I mean, anywhere in America maybe.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JohnKimble: JammerJim: I lived a couple of miles from where that happened back around 2000-2005. Nice people on my street, but good Lord the county was a hive of GOP scum and villainy back then. I hear it's shifted away from that, but looks still pretty red based on the '28 election.

Time traveler-like typing detected.


Damn, there goes my cover.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Begoggle: The NRA and Republicans think they should.

Actually, unlike you, the NRA and Republicans don't think they should even be outside of prison, much less armed.


Actually, they think they should be elected to political leadership.
Like you.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JammerJim: I lived a couple of miles from where that happened back around 2000-2005. Nice people on my street, but good Lord the county was a hive of GOP scum and villainy back then. I hear it's shifted away from that, but looks still pretty red based on the '28 election.


OMG! Are you a psychic?!?! Or a time traveler like Drew? Can you pick some lottery numbers for me?

;>p
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Abox: Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?

Police.  Unless you think violent felons should own guns.

? You think Right should be able to be taken away???
(I don't like guns one bit. Or their users. Legal or not.)
That said, why should a Right be able to be taken away? That sounds more like a privilege! WTF?
🙄


That's valid, I mean once the dude has served his time maybe. But I don't think multiple attempted murders is going to leave him much post-time time.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JohnKimble: JammerJim: I lived a couple of miles from where that happened back around 2000-2005. Nice people on my street, but good Lord the county was a hive of GOP scum and villainy back then. I hear it's shifted away from that, but looks still pretty red based on the '28 election.

Time traveler-like typing detected.


Maybe I should have time traveled to read the thread before posting.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cedar Park, how big it's grown.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Abox: Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?

Police.  Unless you think violent felons should own guns.

? You think Right should be able to be taken away???
(I don't like guns one bit. Or their users. Legal or not.)
That said, why should a Right be able to be taken away? That sounds more like a privilege! WTF?
🙄


you're mistaking the idea of inalienable rights and enumerated rights. Enumerated rights are given by the state, and can be taken away (whether they ought to be is another matter) Inalienable rights are theoretically agreed upon by society, but in reality, are granted in part by the state and in part by the people. Though really, they are also granted by the state. All rights are given, despite what we are raised to believe. Hence, all rights can be taken away, in the constitution some examples are even given, like the ability to enslave prisoners.

The constitution lays out enumerated rights, upon which there are already regulations placed. For example, it is legal to criticize the president, or say horrible things about him (true or not) and you can't be jailed. But if you threaten to harm him, that's a crime. So even free speech isn't completely sacrosanct.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abox: waxbeans: Abox: Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?

Police.  Unless you think violent felons should own guns.

? You think Right should be able to be taken away???
(I don't like guns one bit. Or their users. Legal or not.)
That said, why should a Right be able to be taken away? That sounds more like a privilege! WTF?
🙄

That's valid, I mean once the dude has served his time maybe. But I don't think multiple attempted murders is going to leave him much post-time time.


also, certain crimes (attempted murder certainly being one) should prohibit you from owning firearms.
 
xalres
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: King Something: Arrested alive and unharmed after shooting cops? He sounds white.

And has a "mental issue"


I dunno man. I think we should look through his past, including any juvenile records. This dangerous thug might have smoked a doober cigarette twenty years ago.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man, this thread has been a rollercoaster
 
Thesedyingtrees
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: HAMMERTOE: Begoggle: The NRA and Republicans think they should.

Actually, unlike you, the NRA and Republicans don't think they should even be outside of prison, much less armed.

Actually, they think they should be elected to political leadership.
Like you.


I know you are but what am I?

Reeree detected.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JammerJim: good Lord the county was a hive of GOP scum and villainy back then. I hear it's shifted away from that, but looks still pretty red based on the '28 election.



Listen to him people He is clever and knows what he is talking about, he is from the future
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No matter who wins the '28 election, we all lose

~Calvin Coolidge
 
sniderman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hope he got a chance to ride Top Thrill Dragster before his arrest.

/he'll be riding Millennium Force in prison
//and Steel Vengeance
///and Penis: The Ride
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abox: Begoggle: Should we support the rights of this shooter to own guns, or should we support the police?

Police.  Unless you think violent felons should own guns.



So you happen to know that this person, prior to this incident, was a violent felon? Because if you didn't know that you're an idiot.
 
