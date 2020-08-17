 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Mortgage delinquencies hit record. Florida breaths a sigh of relief as New Jersey takes the prize   (bloomberg.com) divider line
    Sad, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As much as I joke around here... the massive wave of impending foreclosures and evictions is no joke. People are going to die because of it.

Good luck everyone.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Goldman-Sachs seen salivating in a dark corner.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: As much as I joke around here... the massive wave of impending foreclosures and evictions is no joke. People are going to die because of it.

Good luck everyone.


People will be on the streets - housing will be standing empty - but housing prices won't go down.
Capitalism is broken.
It may have once been a fine thing, but it no longer functions on the rules that were used as it's selling points to begin with.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: As much as I joke around here... the massive wave of impending foreclosures and evictions is no joke. People are going to die because of it.

Good luck everyone.


People are already dying because their prescription renewals aren't coming in the mail. It's going to be 1,000 ways to die in the Trump
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All we had to do was put everything but food and sanitation on pause for two months, make everyone stay home, but no, ha ha, this is America, fark you pay me and now we're heading towards WWII in terms of casualties and the Great Depression in terms of economic disaster.

Free country! Yay!
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should landlords just run their properties for free?
 
whitroth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, other than near the beach, most of the mortgages in FL are a lot lower than the ones in NJ... and a lot of retired folks won't be affected much.

Assuming the GOP doesn't try to kill social security.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Keep supporting Republicans, whatever you do.
lul
I've got my house paid off though.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Feature, not bug.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: As much as I joke around here... the massive wave of impending foreclosures and evictions is no joke. People are going to die because of it.

Good luck everyone.


kicks rock and whistles as he interviews more bankruptcy specialists
 
flood222
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Deals soon!  Crashes are how the little guy is supposed to be able to get in the game.  My guess is the government will be used to prevent that.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here it comes. By the time the elections roll around we will be looking at collasping banks and 10-15% of our population homeless.

But hey, congress is on break, so I guess they don't have much to worry about.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The checks are in the mail,....which has been dismantled by Donald J Trump and his stooge DeJoy. So be patient.

Or if the banks want money now, the police can help the banks by assisting in commandeering equipment from UPS, which DeJoy is heavily invested in.

DeJoy's attack on the postal system is blatantly unconstitutional.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Americas new motto:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mortgage payment and rent deferment was just kicking the can down the road.  That bill wasnt going away.  Would have been nice if some of the three trillion would have been allotted to directly help with that problem.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Year's not over yet.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whitroth: Well, other than near the beach, most of the mortgages in FL are a lot lower than the ones in NJ... and a lot of retired folks won't be affected much.

Assuming the GOP doesn't try to kill social security.


they already are. The payroll tax cut (which has to pay in to SSI since the Republicans raided the social security lockbox decades ago) being cut will rob social security further.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whitroth: Assuming the GOP doesn't try to kill social security.


That's next on their radar.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great. I'm going to get asked by another person if they can crash at my place. I'm going to say yes because I'm a pushover. They will take advantage of me.

Sigh
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a great time to be kicked out of your home, just when the weather turns colder. Happy Holidays, I guess.

And this was all something that we knew would happen and those in charge still did nothing.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: As much as I joke around here... the massive wave of impending foreclosures and evictions is no joke. People are going to die because of it.

Good luck everyone.


All so that the rent seeking parasites who have taken over the economy don't suffer the indignity of having so little wealth it would only take them 100 lifetimes to spend it instead of 1000.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: iheartscotch: As much as I joke around here... the massive wave of impending foreclosures and evictions is no joke. People are going to die because of it.

Good luck everyone.

People will be on the streets - housing will be standing empty - but housing prices won't go down.
Capitalism is broken.
It may have once been a fine thing, but it no longer functions on the rules that were used as it's selling points to begin with.


Sounds like it's time for a trip to IKEA.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Mortgage payment and rent deferment was just kicking the can down the road.  That bill wasnt going away.  Would have been nice if some of the three trillion would have been allotted to directly help with that problem.


When this mess started the government should have:

1) Stopped any, and all, evictions except for criminal or safety reasons.

2) January was already in the books, so pay everyone's rent (using the January 2020 rate) until Feb 1st, 2021. Landlords have bills as well, and not every landlord has hundreds of units for rent.

3) Paid off mortgages up to the median house price in any given state. You owe less than that? Congrats, you now own your house. You owe more than that? That much is paid off your principal and any eviction is reset to zero along with any penalties. You also won't owe another mortgage payment until Feb 1st, 2021.

Doing those three things would've kept communities together, and people would've only had to worry about food and so on, with their unemployment checks. Not only that, but there would be a massive amount of equity for homeowners to use that would directly benefit the local economy as they decided to do home upgrades, providing local jobs, and helping the cities / counties / states with their tax revenue. Of course that would've required elected officials to have the big brass ones to do that in the first place.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whitroth: Well, other than near the beach, most of the mortgages in FL are a lot lower than the ones in NJ... and a lot of retired folks won't be affected much.

Assuming the GOP doesn't try to kill social security.


My mortgage is cheap, really. $1400 and change a month for a house with 3200 feet of living space.

The taxes are what kill me. $850 a month, and climbing. 3.1%. By the time the mortgage is paid off, I'll have paid as much in taxes as I paid for the house itself (minus interest).
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: As much as I joke around here... the massive wave of impending foreclosures and evictions is no joke. People are going to die because of it.

Good luck everyone.


Only the wrong people are gonna die. If you took out like just 100 of the right people, tens of thousands could be saved.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Instead of fretting about something you can't control, spend your energy trying to figure out how to take advantage of it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Smells Like 2008 Spirit.

I hope, unlike in 2009, an incoming Democratic president facing depression level unemployment, foreclosures, evictions and homelessness doesn't have to deal with a Republican senate and Mitch McConnell stating his sole intention is to block any and all relief in his hopes to make Joe Biden a one-term president.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Instead of fretting about something you can't control, spend your energy trying to figure out how to take advantage of it.


There will definitely be opportunity if you can identify it.
 
