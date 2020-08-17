 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Boys relax, your Father paid the woman so you could discover your manhood sooner. We good?   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Awkward, Rape, Peter Nygard's sexual abuse, Sexual intercourse, Canadian fashion mogul's sons, Human sexual behavior, Peter Nygard's sex, NEW YORK, U.S. District Court  
•       •       •

1454 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 1:59 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, you'd think I'd be complain-

/looks at article

Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaaaaaaaaaah that's a lawsuit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just want his money. But I've read about this guy before and he's seriously f*cked in the head.

Hopefully those kids wind up nothing like him.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They just want his money. But I've read about this guy before and he's seriously f*cked in the head.

Hopefully those kids wind up nothing like him.


Yeah, with a class-action lawsuit against him, the article reads like the kids are just trying to skim some of the family fortune before it's all gone.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes the Private Lessons method
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one son at the age of 15 in 2004, and his 14 year old brother, with the same prostitute in 2018?  She must be damn good to get repeat business so many years apart.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And the lawyer's name is Prober.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was in his late 70's and had a 14 year old son?
 
Shrapnel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too bad he didn't end up like his no good brother Lester.  Poor fella went through the ice while runnin' from the cops, dontcha know?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they be filing criminal charges against the father?
What is it called child endangerment?
 
endmile [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: So one son at the age of 15 in 2004, and his 14 year old brother, with the same prostitute in 2018?  She must be damn good to get repeat business so many years apart.


FTFAThe woman was a longtime "girlfriend" of Nygard, the document says.

She was banging dad that whole time too
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They just want his money. But I've read about this guy before and he's seriously f*cked in the head.

Hopefully those kids wind up nothing like him.


Why not both?
Also, don't have kids if you can't support them.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've seen documentaries on this subject.
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyone have a picture of the hooker, thread doesn't seem complete without sharp knees or I'd hit it comments.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Too bad he didn't end up like his no good brother Lester.  Poor fella went through the ice while runnin' from the cops, dontcha know?


Oofta!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: So one son at the age of 15 in 2004, and his 14 year old brother, with the same prostitute in 2018?  She must be damn good to get repeat business so many years apart.


Probably Dad's regular
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nanim: He was in his late 70's and had a 14 year old son?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Nygard story wasn't fun beforehand, and this has still somehow made it worse.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well very specific precedents led to this road. Not complaining. Just pointing out that this lawsuit only happens because of how we now define things.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Shouldn't they be filing criminal charges against the father?
What is it called child endangerment?


contributing to the delinquency.  Probably past the statute of limitations for that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: So one son at the age of 15 in 2004, and his 14 year old brother, with the same prostitute in 2018?  She must be damn good to get repeat business so many years apart.


maybe that's her niche.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dude had had kid in his mid-60s.  Ugh.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Okay so they are withholding the name of the children but saying those children where 15 in 2004 and 14 in 2018.
"Nygård is believed to have eight to ten children with four to eight women."

So basically, with a quick Wikipedia search and this article you are well on your way to knowing the exact identity of the children.

"The lawsuit says the sons' names are being withheld for their protection."

Okay...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boys discover their manhood long before teen years.
 
xalres
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
EEEEEEEWWWWWWWWW!
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So the sex worker did the older brother the same year the younger brother was being born?  I suppose there's something to be said for a stable career.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My dad just took us fishing. In New Jersey.  In the winter.  Used those nasty sandworms with the pincer heads as bait.  It was a bit traumatizing.

/would have preferred a warm car and a hooker
//I did like the fried flounder fillets
///with lemon and tartar sauce
////
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.