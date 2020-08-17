 Skip to content
(Fox News)   How do you clean poop out of motorcycle racing leathers? Asking for several MotoGP riders   (foxnews.com) divider line
19
    Valentino Rossi, Automobile, Race, Maverick Viales, MotoGP riders Johann Zarco, Brake, Honda, Motorcycle  
•       •       •

19 Comments
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual video of crash, unlike link, which is Harley test ride video.

MotoGP Crash 2020 | AustrianGP | Rossi escaped by inches | Franco Morbidelli & Johann Zarco collided
Youtube DjYt4inqQm4
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yiiiiiiikes.  Life comes at you fast.  Amazing luck and skill for the following riders to avoid the debris and the downed riders.

I had a highside once on the track (at nowhere near this kind of speed) and there was not a lot of time to think of anything except for a surprised "Oh shiat" as I realized I was upside down in the air.

My husband had a wreck on my bike when someone lowsided right in front of him in a turn and took out a few other folks.  I am in trouble with him to this day because when they trucked him and my bike back to the pits my first reaction was not "Thank god you're OK" but rather "You dented my tank!"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
turn them inside out and shake the shiat out of them
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think if you skid around a race track it's time to get new leathers anyway.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was a farking insane race. And poor Pol Espargaro.. robbed last week, and then this happens this week. Still, good to see the KTM team making solid progress, Dani Pedrosa was clearly a good pickup as a development rider!

I turned a 20K TZ250 into a wadded up pile @ pocono years ago. The good thing about metal, is if you know a guy... everything can be put back together. Even a mangled tank! Limped away with a bruised and slightly dislocated hip only.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

He's likely not still mad but you might as well just get used to it. I still remind my mother occasionally about the time I stepped on a drinking glass my brother had left on the stairs and it broke under my bare foot. When she came around the corner and saw me hopping on one foot and bleeding profusely her Weeners was, "You're bleeding on the carpet!" I'm 36.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Not surprised.  People have the weirdest damn reactions to ultra-serious business shiat going down.  Not a doc so just my personal theory - but I always figured people are so damn scared by what just happened that their brain frantically runs around looking for literally ANYTHING else to worry about instead of the holy shiat stuff.
 
vestona22
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thank You
 
DJ_Syd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not surprised.  People have the weirdest damn reactions to ultra-serious business shiat going down.  Not a doc so just my personal theory - but I always figured people are so damn scared by what just happened that their brain frantically runs around looking for literally ANYTHING else to worry about instead of the holy shiat stuff.

This. I was on a date when I got a call that my brother was in the hospital after hitting a deer on his motorcycle. The first words out of her mouth were "Is the deer ok?"
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The crash video was just below that video.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
back and to the left

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGPrH​j​1nPt0
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nah, the HD ad was an ad.  The vid is in an embedded Tweet further below.

So...yeah, someone submitted a link to an article with an embedded tweet instead of just the heckn tweet.
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hahahha her Werners. YOUR MOM HAD WEENERS!
 
chasd00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Psylence: That was a farking insane race. And poor Pol Espargaro.. robbed last week, and then this happens this week. Still, good to see the KTM team making solid progress, Dani Pedrosa was clearly a good pickup as a development rider!

isn't that like being slightly pregnant?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thanks, I'm not clicking on a Fox News link, no matter what the content is.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

She has kids so this isn't surprising.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've never been in a wreck, but as for the pants...I was riding behind my husband on a back road. We came upon a railroad crossing, down a hill and at an angle. Looked both ways, laid off the throttle, prepared to roll through at a reasonable pace. However, some chucklefark of a CSX employee had parked a train engine behind a grove of trees, right at the road.
So, we're rolling along to cross the tracks and suddenly TRAIN!

Kevlar jeans can be washed. Bury the leathers.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thanks, I looked everywhere for that.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

It was an aluminum tank on my B50T that I had polished and polished and had hand-pinstriped--so gorgeous--and when he went down it jammed the bar end into one side.  Awful.

Also he broke the spark plug off with his knee and to this day (about 30 years later) has a numb spot.  And the occasional frozen shoulder.

But that tank.  In my defense, the dent was immediately obvious; the knee and shoulder injuries were not (he was standing up and not bleeding so...you know...*shrug*).

I may or may not have been accused of being self-centered to the point of solipsism.
 
