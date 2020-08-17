 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "Unusual bear behavior closes trails, beaches on Lake Superior island" Which means a bear is following people around and refusing to be scared off because it figures we have food or we are food. So the bear is....being a bear   (mlive.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bears of unusual behavior ... BOUBs?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that is just one of the reasons you don't feed the bears
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a bear market.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What if the Bear don't wanna wear a mask or do social distancing????

I not gonna go up against him/her except if they have cubs, then I'm in the next county.......
 
