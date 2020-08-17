 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   20-year-old jumps into the dirty Hudson River near the Statue Of Liberty for TikTok clout, lives to tell about and also picks up a few thousand more followers   (nj.com) divider line
29
    More: Stupid, Upper New York Bay, Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, New York Harbor, New York City, New York, Clean Water Act, Donna Paysepar  
•       •       •

919 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Phht.

Try crossing the Charles River.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a little boy in New York City in the 1940s, we swam in the Hudson River, and it was filled with raw sewage. OK? We swam in raw sewage - you know, to cool off. And at that time, the big fear was polio. Thousands of kids died from polio every year. But you know something? In my neighborhood, no one ever got polio. No one. Ever. You know why? 'Cause we swam in raw sewage.
---George Carlin
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd uh. Jump into her river if you know what I mean.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should try swimming in a river in Brazil
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ewwwwwwwww New York water!!!!!!
 
Trainspotr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When she dies of bubonicholeryphoid, they'll count that as a Covid death.

For the extra money that someone is paying people to falsify death certificates, for some reason.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Only Liver, Once.
You hep, see?
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she was trying to catch the elusive Coney Island whitefish ??
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can't Buy Me Love, but I can buy me some stupid.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dirty Hudson sounds like a prank.
"Yeah, he pushed his head down and gave him a Dirty Hudson right there in the parking lot."
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

styckx: I'd uh. Jump into her river if you know what I mean.


Username oddly checks out.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We used to swim in the Hudson when I was a kid in the 80s.  It was nasty, but we were also several miles upriver of the city.  I used to see people fishing and keeping their catch.  Even as a kid I knew that was probably a terrible idea.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

styckx: I'd uh. Jump into her river if you know what I mean.


It's filled with raw sewage
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Dirty Hudson sounds like a prank.
"Yeah, he pushed his head down and gave him a Dirty Hudson right there in the parking lot."


I thought it was a cocktail-cross between a Manhattan and a dirty martini.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: SBinRR: Dirty Hudson sounds like a prank.
"Yeah, he pushed his head down and gave him a Dirty Hudson right there in the parking lot."

I thought it was a cocktail-cross between a Manhattan and a dirty martini.


I thought it'd be one of those made up sex acts on urban dictionary.
 
g.fro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Hudson is not bad at all anymore. Even the East River is pretty clean.

Now if you want to impress anyone, try swimming the Gowanas Canal.

Make sure your shots are up to date.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She must be one of those back-to-nature types.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Hudson has come a long way since the 1970s:

https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/77105.ht​m​l
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: We used to swim in the Hudson when I was a kid in the 80s.  It was nasty, but we were also several miles upriver of the city.  I used to see people fishing and keeping their catch.  Even as a kid I knew that was probably a terrible idea.


My Dad grew up in Pittsburgh, and the Ohio River was next to his backyard.

IIRC, he swam in it on occasion, but not often.

/Just glad I was born without any weird deformities.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: styckx: I'd uh. Jump into her river if you know what I mean.

It's filled with raw sewage


I'm no botanist, but aren't they all, at one time or another?
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll be sure to watch her transformation into a mutant blob creature
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hey, Satch!
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Soon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: [Fark user image 400x317]Hey, Satch!


Proud to share a birthday
marksbikes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

with Huntz Hall
(and Oscar Peterson)
 
brilett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your training is complete. You're ready for the Gowanus Canal swim competition.
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Way overdressed for influencer views on TicToc. At least wear your thong bikini when diving into shiat.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.