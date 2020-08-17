 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The UNC Chapel Hill student paper shows their chutzpah   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1701 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 12:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When the elephant in the room is so large not even Chapel Hill can hide it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The UNC Chapel Hill student paper shoes their chutzpah

Subby is Ed Sullivan?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"chutzpah"?

That's a Jewish word.  We don't have many of their kind here in Charlotte.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "chutzpah"?

That's a Jewish word.  We don't have many of their kind here in Charlotte.


Michele Bachmann Mispronouncing "Chutzpah"
Youtube QB8iiIwUEP0
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JD [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She can test javascript?  No, did not read it...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Agency? LOL
 
sotua
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
AFAIK, chutzpah has a negative connotation, the classic example being the man on trial for murdering his parents asking for leniency because he's an orphan.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Suspend the students. That will fix the problem.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to edit that superfluous apostrophe out of that tweet.  Ass_Editors indeed.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Its," subby. The paper shows ITS chutzpah.

Singular.

My teeth should stop grinding any minute now ..
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DTH is one of the most professionally run student newspapers anywhere. Heck, its reporting and investigations put to shame most medium size newspapers (obviously it's no NYT/WaPo/WSJ but it's far, far, better than many local rags that have been hollowed out). Oh, and it's also free, so nearly everyone on campus reads it.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
University of Novel Coronavirus
 
Ken S. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "chutzpah"?

That's a Jewish word.  We don't have many of their kind here in Charlotte.


Yiddish I believe
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The UNC Chapel Hill student paper shoes their chutzpah

Subby is Ed Sullivan?


Damnit, no fair changing the headline.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Democracy that isn't, the paper points out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They are understandably ready for things to return to normal so they can get back to raping people on boat docks.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Damnit, no fair changing the headline.


to be fair, it's turning into a rrrrilly bigg sh*tshow.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It always gratifying to see editors' drop verbs and misuse apostrophes.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sotua: AFAIK, chutzpah has a negative connotation, the classic example being the man on trial for murdering his parents asking for leniency because he's an orphan.


I thought it was like "balls."

So it would be UNC student newspaper editorial board shows its balls

Works.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone who would like to read the article rather than a tweet of a picture part of the article can find it at https://www.dailytarheel.com/artic​le/2​020/08/covid-clusters-edit-0816
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: It always gratifying to see editors' drop verbs and misuse apostrophes.


Thank you.  I was getting all twitchy about that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You could attend a university in the American south, but I am not sure why you would.  Football or basketball, most likely.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Carl Phillips, the editor of the Daily Fabarian wouldn't allow such a word.
 
joker420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tar Heel is offensive and needs to go.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

orbister: Anyone who would like to read the article rather than a tweet of a picture part of the article can find it at https://www.dailytarheel.com/articl​e/2020/08/covid-clusters-edit-0816


I would have submitted the direct link, but they'd already changed the headline.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If only the "grownup" media could do the same.

Has any major news outlet actually stated the obvious: The national clusterfark is President Useless Asshole's fault? All his fault.

Has any of them done that? And I mean on their front page (where the actual news appears) or in an evening (or even morning) news broadcast. Not on the TV equivalent of an op-ed page, but the actual news part?
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FAKE SCHOOL
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: fluffy_pope: It always gratifying to see editors' drop verbs and misuse apostrophes.

Thank you.  I was getting all twitchy about that.


sakulate.eeView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.