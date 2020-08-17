 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Old and busted: microplastics in your seafood. New and improved: microplastics in your organs   (theguardian.com) divider line
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
George Carlin: The Universe Wanted Plastic
Youtube NBRquiS1pis
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can 3D print just about anything these days.  What will they think of next?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll get through it, subby

Toccata and Fugue in D Minor (Best Version Ever)
Youtube ho9rZjlsyYY
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: We'll get through it, subby


3 posts in and somebody already beat me too it.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So we're all made of stardust and microplastics, then.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

plastic escaping from my buddy
 
farkmedown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: We'll get through it, subby

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ho9rZjls​yYY]


This is the best version.

SERGEI TELESHEV J. S. Bach Toccata and Fugue in D minor on Accordion
Youtube eDFFUIGoBUc
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So we're all made of stardust and microplastics, then.


And c8.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't like seafood.
 
