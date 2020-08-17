 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   You'll never believe it, but college students are not living like monks since reopening. Who could have possibly predicted this?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Sociology, Police, Fraternities and sororities, University of Alabama, Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, Sunday, Alabama  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 1:48 PM



devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has a negative vote tally, no comments, and is a paywall link. Why was this greenlit?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my quest to get laid in college I would have stormed the rona like Lou Holtz storming the beaches of Norway on September 11th.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

devine: It has a negative vote tally, no comments, and is a paywall link. Why was this greenlit?


WaPo's check cashed
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Monks are known for their beer.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

devine: It has a negative vote tally, no comments, and is a paywall link. Why was this greenlit?


So we can all talk shiat about kids these days.

/but in truth, at least where I live, 20-29 year olds already accounted for most of the recent 'rona cases
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't see that coming, oh well.. I work at home so it won't impact me. Shame people didn't listen but nothing I can do about their choices for their lives as well as my bosses choices to open things up. Sucks for them and it sucks for me but I'll have my health more likely when it's all said and done. >:)
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unless there is actual enforcement of the rules (IE, actual arrests by the not-quite-yet-defunded-police-departme​nt), large numbers of people (of all ages) are going to ignore them.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good for them unless they want to make bread.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Unless there is actual enforcement of the rules (IE, actual arrests by the not-quite-yet-defunded-police-departme​nt), large numbers of people (of all ages) are going to ignore them.


Hell, you got police departments refusing to enforce them. It's an all-around win.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're going to need a whole lot more death and misery before it sinks in that that there will be no going back to "normal" before there's a vaccine and people actually get vaccinated (and not D. J. Trump's Miracle Cure-all Super Mega Vaccine with Electrolytes announced one week before election day.) Everybody, back to work, back to school. no mask!. We need to get the body count up into the millions before people figure this shiat out.

/American exceptionalism needs to give it a rest
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: We're going to need a whole lot more death and misery before it sinks in that that there will be no going back to "normal" before there's a vaccine and people actually get vaccinated (and not D. J. Trump's Miracle Cure-all Super Mega Vaccine with Electrolytes announced one week before election day.) Everybody, back to work, back to school. no mask!. We need to get the body count up into the millions before people figure this shiat out.

/American exceptionalism needs to give it a rest


Given the current stats, it will be very difficult to get the death count into the millions. You'd have to start shooting people with corona, and then blaming corona for the death.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hissatsu: We're going to need a whole lot more death and misery before it sinks in that that there will be no going back to "normal" before there's a vaccine and people actually get vaccinated (and not D. J. Trump's Miracle Cure-all Super Mega Vaccine with Electrolytes announced one week before election day.) Everybody, back to work, back to school. no mask!. We need to get the body count up into the millions before people figure this shiat out.

/American exceptionalism needs to give it a rest


The problem is is that the death and misery is almost exclusively happening in the 80+ group.  Most likely, none of these college kids are going to die; the vast majority of those from that age group that get the virus will either not get ill at all or just get very minor symptoms (ignoring possible unnoticed long term damage).
 
