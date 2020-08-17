 Skip to content
(AP News)   Citizens of America, please put your best foot forward when your census taker smells like booze   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: PSA, United States Census, United States Census Bureau, census taker, Census, Population, California census taker, Washington, D.C., census takers  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait ... they make hand sanitizer that smells like booze?  Given then current missives that everyone should be using hand sanitizer, who the hell thought this would be a good idea?  The moment someone gets pulled over and rolls down the window, that cop's gonna be asking you to step out right quick.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psychopusher: Wait ... they make hand sanitizer that smells like booze?  Given then current missives that everyone should be using hand sanitizer, who the hell thought this would be a good idea?  The moment someone gets pulled over and rolls down the window, that cop's gonna be asking you to step out right quick.


I had a co-worker who was reported by another co-worker because the reporter apparently can't tell the difference between the smell of hand sanitizer and booze (way before the pandemic)
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ... kind of booze?
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The census taker who came by my house used the "I can't wear a mask for health reasons" bullshiat.

biatch, if you have breathing problems you shouldn't be going door-to-door in a goddamn pandemic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't census takers taste good with favas beans and a nice Chianti? The booze is just aus jus, you know?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The California census taker and others interviewed by The Associated Press asked not to be identified for fear of losing their jobs - they are prohibited by the bureau from talking to reporters."

Well, then why are you talking to reporters?

I don't care if you show up smelling like and offering free booze, i'm not participating in your stupid survey.

Now, where are my motherfarking girl scout cookies!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Don't census takers taste good with favas beans and a nice Chianti? The booze is just aus jus, you know?


Lecter made it a personal point to eat rude people.

In Hannibal (book) he stalked someone from a gunshow to the woods where they were poaching deer. He then killed them with a crossbow, ate their thalmus/sweetmeats and did funny things to their corpse.

Because they were rude. Or played their instrument slightly flat. Either way, he's trying to improve society, somewhat.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why shouldn't census takers be able to have a nice little buzz on while they do their work?

No, I didn't RTFA.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Wait ... they make hand sanitizer that smells like booze?  Given then current missives that everyone should be using hand sanitizer, who the hell thought this would be a good idea?  The moment someone gets pulled over and rolls down the window, that cop's gonna be asking you to step out right quick.


I have some that smell like 100% tequila.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got this sanitizer the other day. You don't even have to rub it on your hands, you just drink it, and it moves around in your blood making everything safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bplusmovieblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



A bourbon marinated census worker once tried to test me. I ate his ribs with some grilled corn and a baked potato.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oak: What ... kind of booze?


Tequila and vodak.

It's weird smelling it without a buzz.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bags from doorknockers who resigned from my local census office in the last two weeks.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: I got this sanitizer the other day. You don't even have to rub it on your hands, you just drink it, and it moves around in your blood making everything safe.

[Fark user image image 225x225]


I learned it from this movie. Great book btw.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Bags from doorknockers who resigned from my local census office in the last two weeks.


Holy sh*t. Why did they resign? (Assuming you can disclose that)

COVID-anxiety? Heatwave Urma? Encounters with cannibals?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow. Why does this hat have an aluminum lining...

So the so-called "pandemic" is about the census...

This hat is too effing hot. How can anyone wear one of these?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Census interviewers in Canada have a very rough time of it - angry dogs, folks cursing you out, even some guns from the more paranoid anti-government types.

You couldn't pay me enough money to go around asking Americans nosey government questions in their homes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I nicked the census man
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ENUMERATE then get the hell off of my property. We will both have done our civic duty to the Constitution.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fill out your farking census. You're leaving money on the table in federal aid and losing political representation if you don't. They're not going to shove a tracking chip up your ass or deport you to Sweden or something.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My mom (retired) just quit as a census taker.  Said it was awful and people are complete assholes about it.  Not sure why she was surprised.

I did smell the hand sanitizer they gave her.  It doesn't smell like booze, it smells farking awful.  Not sure what I can describe it as other than farking awful.
 
bthom37
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ugh, I had to give away a couple bottles of hand sanitizer.  I've been sober for 3 years, and "being home a lot" and "my hands smell like vodka from this distiller's sanitizer" was an extremely dangerous combo for me.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The questions on the census, in case you haven't been counted yet are as follows:

Your name, in full/mid/last. Your DOB. Do you rent/own/own w/mortage/dwell with no rent. Hispanic origin? No? White? White how? (Middle eastern, european, generically pasty)

and that is it. Plus, it's all done with electronics so the enumerator can't even see the answers after they've sent it in.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrparks: gonegirl: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Bags from doorknockers who resigned from my local census office in the last two weeks.

Holy sh*t. Why did they resign? (Assuming you can disclose that)

COVID-anxiety? Heatwave Urma? Encounters with cannibals?


It's a variety of reasons. A lot of it is Covid. You should understand that working for the Census is a temp job (I've been "temping" with them for a year), and so we get a lot of retirees who don't really need the cash, they just want to do their part to help the government run. Like poll workers.

Now all the shiat has hit the fan. A lot of our older enumerators don't feel safe doing door-to-door work during the pandemic, so they quit. Some others are allergic to technology and can't handle doing it on their census-issued iPhones, so they quit. Others are people who accepted these jobs back in February or so, were put on hold while we were furloughed for two months, and now that we've started back up again, they have new other jobs or commitments they didn't have back in February.  There's a lot of hostility doing the door-to-door stuff, and some folks just don't want to deal with it after the first time someone calls them a Nazi.

There's also some serious farking problems with the software. I have an entire apartment building by my house that's listed twice - once as 232 Street, once as 232 N. Street. You know what I get to do? Sit in the lobby and individually delete 200 duplicate addresses while one of my enumerators goes to work the "real" ones.

The homeless count (Sept. 22nd) is going to be a glorious shiatshow.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Complete the 2020 Census Today - Take the 2020 Census

Quick, online, horrifies fascists
 
