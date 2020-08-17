 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   THEN   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOREVER
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's...untitled - Monty Python
Youtube O6UaU_Dzysc
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean, I keep saying racism is a cancer. Seems this woman's doctor agreed.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Golf-clap subby - possible HOTY candidate right there.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Later.
 
clownass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DROP TABLE *
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson just orgasmed to death.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Van Pelt never struck me as a racist. A stone hearted snob, sure. But she never seemed specifically prejudice.
photos.auctionanything.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Van Pelt was accused of telling staffers that she only chose Yazzie, who is Native American, as her running mate because she needed a woman of color to win.

The Derposphere is going to have a field day... and ignore that Yazzie also accused her of racial discrimination.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"In one instance, a former staffer said, Van Pelt brought employees of color to tears during a diversity training session."

So is she a malicious Michael Scott?
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
bundyology.comView Full Size


Approves
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Engelbert Humperdinck - Quando, quando, quando
Youtube 128LI6_4L-s
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oops.  I guess they didn't get with the program.

What did we learn, ladies?

Stewie - What did you learn?
Youtube hCPgTZgRQHc
 
Animatronik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Van Pelt was accused of telling staffers that she only chose Yazzie, who is Native American, as her running mate because she needed a woman of color to win. "

Well NOW then.

You guys need to make your minds up about who is racist and why, because this is exactly the advice you've been giving to Biden for the last 6 months.
 
