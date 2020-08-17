 Skip to content
(Argus Leader)   This year's Sturgis death toll is five, and that's before the 'rona   (argusleader.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Harley-Davidson, South Dakota, Black Hills, annual 10-day motorcycle rally, drug arrests, small South Dakota city of Sturgis, last year's rally  
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The YOLO generation...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One person wearing a mask in the whole video.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities also report that the county had the highest number, per capita, of sleeves murdered in the US.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking assholes.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The YOLO generation...


I saw the average age of the bikers there. Not exactly dewy millennials. They're mostly the Gen X and Gen Y crowd doing their best to scream "unmask!" "Unmask!!" as the Red Death strides into the party.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While you ladies were cowering in your mom's basement, we were at Sturgis watching SMASHMOUTH!  Now that's what I call living life to the fullest!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
plague spreading rats
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How many death by buffalo was there?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.


Because all the evil Democrats want everybody to die from the disease, right?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.


I'm not subby, but I can't wait.  The best thing for social security would be a die-off of the 50-something working class.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Geotpf: gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.

Because all the evil Democrats want everybody to die from the disease, right?


I am sure not but spreading fear has historically been an effective means of controlling the population.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.


The gene pool can only be made stronger by eliminating the feeble minded.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.

Because all the evil Democrats want everybody to die from the disease, right?


Well, I know I do.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.


Not subby, but of course I would.  These shiatheads will take the virus back home with them and spread it further while they travel.  I wouldn't care if Sturgis was a self-contained bubble, but that's not how it works.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This information is useless without last year's death toll. But it does seem about right for a biker party. For the Covid 19 toll, it would not be unreasonsable to assume a bump of 20%-40%, so about two extra deaths this year, out of a population of a few thousand bikers and biker chicks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brantgoose: This information is useless without last year's death toll. But it does seem about right for a biker party. For the Covid 19 toll, it would not be unreasonsable to assume a bump of 20%-40%, so about two extra deaths this year, out of a population of a few thousand bikers and biker chicks.


I think they prefer to be called "old ladies".
 
Guairdean
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The total would have been six or more, but the police intervened.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/​08/antifa-goons-go-sturgis-biker-rally​-big-mistake-need-police-protection-es​cape-video/
 
OldJames
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Ker_Thwap: The YOLO generation...

I saw the average age of the bikers there. Not exactly dewy millennials. They're mostly the Gen X and Gen Y crowd doing their best to scream "unmask!" "Unmask!!" as the Red Death strides into the party.


Friends of mine have gone there before, I would bet money you hear "take your top off" way more than "unmask". Unless they are yelling "unmask them things!"
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Geotpf: gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.

Because all the evil Democrats want everybody to die from the disease, right?

Well, I know I do.


I'd be fine with everyone but me dying.  Time enough at last.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Guairdean: The total would have been six or more, but the police intervened.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/​08/antifa-goons-go-sturgis-biker-rally​-big-mistake-need-police-protection-es​cape-video/


Great link!  You internet well.
 
phenn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't understand why anyone would buy a Harley Davidson when they could have a Triumph instead.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OldJames: Public Call Box: Ker_Thwap: The YOLO generation...

I saw the average age of the bikers there. Not exactly dewy millennials. They're mostly the Gen X and Gen Y crowd doing their best to scream "unmask!" "Unmask!!" as the Red Death strides into the party.

Friends of mine have gone there before, I would bet money you hear "take your top off" way more than "unmask". Unless they are yelling "unmask them things!"


"Let the puppies breath!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Subtonic: Geotpf: gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.

Because all the evil Democrats want everybody to die from the disease, right?

Well, I know I do.

I'd be fine with everyone but me dying.  Time enough at last.


*smashes your glasses*
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: brantgoose: This information is useless without last year's death toll. But it does seem about right for a biker party. For the Covid 19 toll, it would not be unreasonsable to assume a bump of 20%-40%, so about two extra deaths this year, out of a population of a few thousand bikers and biker chicks.

I think they prefer to be called "old ladies".


What we want:

blogstudio.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size



What we get:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Chicago...
 
clovercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another super spreader event for America. You can dismiss his comment @ 11:40  "I thought you had to be smart to go to universities" because it was North Georgia and Oklahoma.

International Update and Superspreader Events
Youtube UBPwEuWVbXQ
 
phenn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Rapmaster2000: brantgoose: This information is useless without last year's death toll. But it does seem about right for a biker party. For the Covid 19 toll, it would not be unreasonsable to assume a bump of 20%-40%, so about two extra deaths this year, out of a population of a few thousand bikers and biker chicks.

I think they prefer to be called "old ladies".

What we want:

[blogstudio.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x1275]


What we get deserve:

[i.pinimg.com image 403x403]


:-)
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.

I'm not subby, but I can't wait.  The best thing for social security would be a die-off of the 50-something working class.


The virus does kill a few 50-somethings (and almost nobody under 50), but the vast majority of deaths are from those 80 or older.  In one state (Massachusetts), they reported the average age of deaths overall as 82, and there's no reason to not think that that isn't approximately correct worldwide.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Farker Soze: Subtonic: Geotpf: gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.

Because all the evil Democrats want everybody to die from the disease, right?

Well, I know I do.

I'd be fine with everyone but me dying.  Time enough at last.

*smashes your glasses*


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: While you ladies were cowering in your mom's basement, we were at Sturgis watching SMASHMOUTH!  Now that's what I call living life to the fullest!


Hey now.

/and fu to anyone who attended
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fatalities were from crashes? I assumed from fighting.
Why not both?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phenn: johnny_vegas: Rapmaster2000: brantgoose: This information is useless without last year's death toll. But it does seem about right for a biker party. For the Covid 19 toll, it would not be unreasonsable to assume a bump of 20%-40%, so about two extra deaths this year, out of a population of a few thousand bikers and biker chicks.

I think they prefer to be called "old ladies".

What we want:

[blogstudio.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x1275]


What we get deserve:

[i.pinimg.com image 403x403]

:-)


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Farker Soze: Subtonic: Geotpf: gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.

Because all the evil Democrats want everybody to die from the disease, right?

Well, I know I do.

I'd be fine with everyone but me dying.  Time enough at last.

*smashes your glasses*


Fine.  I'll drink straight from the bottles.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: While you ladies were cowering in your mom's basement, we were at Sturgis watching SMASHMOUTH!  Now that's what I call living life to the fullest!


SOMEBODY
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phenn: I don't understand why anyone would buy a Harley Davidson when they could have a Triumph instead.



Fark user imageView Full Size


They've had their moments.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still much safer than a week in Chicago.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nobody seems to want to talk about the "$20,000" the police seized from drug dealers. $20,000 and over 200,000 bikers. I wonder how much the cops actually got?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Rapmaster2000: brantgoose: This information is useless without last year's death toll. But it does seem about right for a biker party. For the Covid 19 toll, it would not be unreasonsable to assume a bump of 20%-40%, so about two extra deaths this year, out of a population of a few thousand bikers and biker chicks.

I think they prefer to be called "old ladies".

What we want:

[blogstudio.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x1275]


What we get:

[i.pinimg.com image 403x403]


I think I'd be better off with option two.

Option one is way above my standards, and seems like she'd be high maintenance.

Option two is closer to my age anyway, and she's probably always got some cough drops or hard candy in her purse, so that's a bonus.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Nobody seems to want to talk about the "$20,000" the police seized from drug dealers. $20,000 and over 200,000 bikers. I wonder how much the cops actually got?


Do you mean from their own activities, or how much they took while shutting down their competition?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Ker_Thwap: The YOLO generation...

I saw the average age of the bikers there. Not exactly dewy millennials. They're mostly the Gen X and Gen Y crowd doing their best to scream "unmask!" "Unmask!!" as the Red Death strides into the party.


Yeah, it's my hobby to sarcastically apply dumb labels to the authoritarian groups that started labeling other generations with dumb labels.

Kind of like when an old man (like myself) stops and checks his cellphone while blocking the store entrance.  I'll blurt out, "Stupid teens with their cell phones."
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phenn: I don't understand why anyone would buy a Harley Davidson when they could have a Triumph instead.


Triumph - Lay It On The Line (Official Video)
Youtube gCWj8Nz5DUg
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a former coworker who went to Sturgis with friends and family and posted pictures of them riding around in a golf cart flying Trump flags, then afterwords they went on a cross-country bike trip to spread the plague they picked up there, and her latest post is her whining that they got stopped at a COVID checkpoint trying to cut through an Indian Reservation and were forced to turn back, and it's just the whitest thing ever.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Schmerd1948: Nobody seems to want to talk about the "$20,000" the police seized from drug dealers. $20,000 and over 200,000 bikers. I wonder how much the cops actually got?

Do you mean from their own activities, or how much they took while shutting down their competition?


Good point, but I wouldn't say it out loud.
"Why, yes officer, I'd love to buy two tickets to the policeman's Ball."
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.


Upset ≠ surprised

I will be pleasantly surprised.  If the probable instance occurs that there IS a spike, I will feel sorry for the innocent people caught up in the surge.  For anyone for attended the rally however, I hope they spend a few weeks trying to breathe through bloody foam and learn their damn lesson.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Guairdean: The total would have been six or more, but the police intervened.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/​08/antifa-goons-go-sturgis-biker-rally​-big-mistake-need-police-protection-es​cape-video/

Great link!  You internet well.


My guess is a pro BLM or Antifa demonstration is not going to be welcome in a place that has Aryan Cowboys hanging out in the crowd. There is a little wisdom in the old saw, You're only as good as the company you keep.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Not exactly dewy millennials. They're mostly the Gen X and Gen Y


Umm....Gen Y is the Millennials. The generation after Gen X, the ones who came of age at the millennium. Zoomers got a portmanteau of "Boomer" and "Generation Z"

Generation X got the name because, well, they didn't really appear to have a name, and it stuck. Under the "people are lazy" theory, the next generation was Generation Y, but gained the name Millennials because of the Millennium, and the one after that was Generation Z, which became Zoomer because...reasons.

Supposedly, the 2012+ birth years are "Generation Alpha", presumably until we come up with either a better name or stop with the names already, but that's not going to happen, because there's just enough truth to the stereotype to keep it going.
 
clovercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, will you be upset if there isn't a spike in covid-19 cases after Sturgis?

Tell the truth.


A see a spike in available used Harleys which may lower prices. Always a silver lining I say.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.