 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   "The dog ate it"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Strange, serial numbers, Jocelyn Horne, next level, bedroom door, miniature poodle, little dog, side of Jocelyn, next morning  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 12:39 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must be a lousy stripper.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is $130 really savings?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is $130 really savings?


$170, but yeah.  It sounds like a lame scam.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: cretinbob: Is $130 really savings?

$170, but yeah.  It sounds like a lame scam.


I didn't check the exchange rate lately. Last I knew it was $1.25.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good.
That's what you get for owning a dog.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought it was a dingo.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look in the dog.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hid it better?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Hid it better?


Hide

Smh
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was lucky when the puppy ate 3 hundreds. They came out the back end intact. I've never been so happy to go through dog poop.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good.
That's what you get for owning a dog.


Meh, you need to live in a country with plastic money:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Will go through the dog intact, although probably not very tasty.
Can wash, but don't iron...
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The dog was last seen leaving town on this train...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nope. Pound is still $1.30.
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought that was Lindsay Lohan at first
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.