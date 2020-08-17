 Skip to content
 
(StudyFinds)
    Sick, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, common pattern of COVID-19 symptoms, new study, Common cold, Influenza, COVID-19 patients, viral illnesses, study's lead author  
posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 10:16 PM



21 Comments
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As cold and flu season approaches, it's even more important to be able to differentiate COVID-19 from other respiratory diseases

Isn't all the social isolation, physical distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing going to also stop the spread of the flu and colds?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: As cold and flu season approaches, it's even more important to be able to differentiate COVID-19 from other respiratory diseases

Isn't all the social isolation, physical distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing going to also stop the spread of the flu and colds?


Yeah, IF everyone does it.

We're screwed, as usual.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you know, asymptomatic.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: As cold and flu season approaches, it's even more important to be able to differentiate COVID-19 from other respiratory diseases

Isn't all the social isolation, physical distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing going to also stop the spread of the flu and colds?


Are people in the US doing those things?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last few times I've had the flu it came on in a hurry, included everything, and was gone in 36-48 hours.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: As cold and flu season approaches, it's even more important to be able to differentiate COVID-19 from other respiratory diseases

Isn't all the social isolation, physical distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing going to also stop the spread of the flu and colds?


It already has according to local data.  Flu deaths are down substantially.  Probably auto deaths too (haven't seen the data for that yet).  Deaths from people too scared to go the doctor/hospital are up a LOT though.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Or, you know, asymptomatic.


The asymptomatic rate is like 85%?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The main dataset includes more than 55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China collected between February 16 and February 24, 2020


That's all fine and dandy but hasn't Covid19 already mutated a bit since then?   From my understanding it seems now the most 3 most common traits are fever, cough and loss of smell/taste especially for those lucky enough to have Covid-light.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the headline my guess was a video of someone lighting a fart that made an ass hair burning fireball and they were proud of it
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire lick steroids? Subby, is this some kind of code?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: The main dataset includes more than 55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China collected between February 16 and February 24, 2020


That's all fine and dandy but hasn't Covid19 already mutated a bit since then?   From my understanding it seems now the most 3 most common traits are fever, cough and loss of smell/taste especially for those lucky enough to have Covid-light.


Yes and no. Certainly it is mutating but is it mutating in ways that are changing the infection vector or symptoms?
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you forgot the 💩.

FTFA: Typically, patients will experience fever, cough, muscle pain and then nausea, and/or vomiting, and diarrhea

/ everyone laughed at me when I was buying TP in bulk from Costco, but who's laughing now?!
// I hypothesize the cure will be consuming massive amounts of chocolate candy, thus also vindicating my bulk purchase of Reese's peanut butter cups
/// ^ another good reason for the TP
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: As cold and flu season approaches, it's even more important to be able to differentiate COVID-19 from other respiratory diseases

Isn't all the social isolation, physical distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing going to also stop the spread of the flu and colds?


With all the seriousness we have for precautions and social distancing and isolation, I'm sure none of this will be any problem at all.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
🦇🥳

/#1 cause.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As someone out from work today with a very mild fever, this just fills me with joy. Fan freaking tastic.

/I've also had a non-Covid cough for weeks
//allergic rhinitis
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Blackadder Kills The Scarlet Pimpernel | Blackadder The Third | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube nqq8fG5l4Kg
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What about diarrhea?
 
SFSailor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As someone out from work today with a very mild fever, this just fills me with joy. Fan freaking tastic.

/I've also had a non-Covid cough for weeks
//allergic rhinitis


I'd make a joke about "great, now we have radioactive covid", but none of this is funny.  And I have you in "this Farker is awesome" Farky color, and thus wouldn't want to take a chance you might think I was serious.

Take good care of yourself, please... hope you feel better soon!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, not everyone suffers the same symptoms, so the 'expected order' can lead to initial misdiagnosis.

For example, the article says the flu usually starts with a cough, then fever.  I've had three nasty boughts of the flu in the last 10 years, and I don't recall having a cough in any of those cases.  A fever high enough to leave me halluciating, yes, and enough muscle aches that it felt like I had been beaten with hammers, but no cough.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SFSailor: Ringshadow: As someone out from work today with a very mild fever, this just fills me with joy. Fan freaking tastic.

/I've also had a non-Covid cough for weeks
//allergic rhinitis

I'd make a joke about "great, now we have radioactive covid", but none of this is funny.  And I have you in "this Farker is awesome" Farky color, and thus wouldn't want to take a chance you might think I was serious.

Take good care of yourself, please... hope you feel better soon!


Thanks. We'll just have to see what tomorrow brings. If I'm running a fever when I get up, I'll have to call out again and seek testing.

The fun part is.. this is too tight of a time span for the exposure to have happened getting groceries. That means I was exposed at work, if this is covid. No idea if it is yet.

/Joy.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: SFSailor: Ringshadow: As someone out from work today with a very mild fever, this just fills me with joy. Fan freaking tastic.

/I've also had a non-Covid cough for weeks
//allergic rhinitis

I'd make a joke about "great, now we have radioactive covid", but none of this is funny.  And I have you in "this Farker is awesome" Farky color, and thus wouldn't want to take a chance you might think I was serious.

Take good care of yourself, please... hope you feel better soon!

Thanks. We'll just have to see what tomorrow brings. If I'm running a fever when I get up, I'll have to call out again and seek testing.

The fun part is.. this is too tight of a time span for the exposure to have happened getting groceries. That means I was exposed at work, if this is covid. No idea if it is yet.

/Joy.


Maybe you just have the run of the mill flu, just early?  Sure you'll feel like you've been savagely beaten by hammers, and be exhausted for a month, but it doesn't cause permanent organ damage!
 
