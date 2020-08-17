 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Radioactive waste heading to Texas presumably to improve the place a bit   (kxan.com)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh.  Back in the day, I used to send rad waste from Texas *to* SRS.

Oh, and those woods around the SRS site are littered with nastiness.  And they let the locals go on controlled hunts out there (not in the really bad areas, I'm sure).  Years ago, I'm driving off site after a long day and got behind I truck with two dead deer and a pig in the back.  From what I understand, anything that is killed on site by hunters has to be sampled and given a once over with a frisker (or ran through a portal monitor).
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Approximately eight gallons of the wastewater will be collected over two weeks and then shipped to a western Texas facility in several batches. The wastewater is the byproduct of normal operations at the Defense Waste Processing Facility.

Eight gallons? That's less than 1/16 of a buttload.
Found the Federal Register notice; apparently the eight gallons is a prelude to actual buttloads.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Which radioactive waste we talking about? Drumpf or pence?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just put it by a chemical plant. They're safe.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If only there were a geologically safe place to store the waste for thousands of years.

Preferably located in a place which is not a swing state.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A Safe, Clean, Too Cheap to Meter, chaaaaa
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yeah, this is not waste from nuclear power generation. It's from making the plutonium and, I think, tritium used in nuclear warheads.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How is this news? WCS in Texas...that's literally their job. They accept low level radioactive waste and other hazardous material.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gives it a nice glow
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unfortunately, this is an area that the Democrats have been fighting for years.
Typically, I would applaud their dedication to the causes of environmental protection. In this situation, the politicians have been ignoring the scientific consensus and the Republicans have not offered anything of value that Nevada could accept as fair exchange.
95% of Las Vegans never visit the desert wilderness, but whenever someone brings up the topic of nuclear waste storage, you would think everyone is the next
 
stevejovi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It's not news; it's Fark. Seriously, have you not been paying attention?
s1t9e6
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Was gonna say next James Whittaker or Les Stroud.
Damn slow-ass 5-year-old phone.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.