(Chicago Trib)   Get your damn flu shots, people   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, my doctors are only doing virtual visits now. Can I get it thru Zoom?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought an extra 10,000 doses just to make sure I had enough on hand.

My theory is that without a Covid vaccine people are going to want to get whatever protection they can get from everything... Pneumovax, Prevnar 13, Shingrix, Flu, All the heps TDAP....

Just pretend you are in the army and get everything.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I bought an extra 10,000 doses just to make sure I had enough on hand.

My theory is that without a Covid vaccine people are going to want to get whatever protection they can get from everything... Pneumovax, Prevnar 13, Shingrix, Flu, All the heps TDAP....

Just pretend you are in the army and get everything.


It might help.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When is the best time to get a flu shot?  Aren't they only good for say 6 months?  I was under the impression that October was kind of in the sweet spot so you get protection before things get groovin in the flu world and it lasts you through the entire season.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why bother if I'm wearing a mask and social distancing anyway?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Sorry, my doctors are only doing virtual visits now. Can I get it thru Zoom?


only if you have a 5G connection.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why not just mail a vaccine to anyone that wants one?
 
Guairdean
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: When is the best time to get a flu shot?  Aren't they only good for say 6 months?  I was under the impression that October was kind of in the sweet spot so you get protection before things get groovin in the flu world and it lasts you through the entire season.


Getting the flu shot in October is my wife's oncologists recommendation. He says the early shots may not be the correct strain, and that the companies making the vaccine have it figured out by October. I figure that his advice is based on experience and study since the majority of his patients are extremely immune compromised.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: When is the best time to get a flu shot?  Aren't they only good for say 6 months?  I was under the impression that October was kind of in the sweet spot so you get protection before things get groovin in the flu world and it lasts you through the entire season.


My CVS is already badgering me to get mine for the fall. My doctor hasn't told me if I should wait till end of Sept or go now.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: Walker: Sorry, my doctors are only doing virtual visits now. Can I get it thru Zoom?

only if you have a 5G connection.


Bill Gates?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure so they can insert the RFID tracking tag in me and take control of my voting arm and make me vote R.

You'd like that, wouldn't cha?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: When is the best time to get a flu shot?  Aren't they only good for say 6 months?  I was under the impression that October was kind of in the sweet spot so you get protection before things get groovin in the flu world and it lasts you through the entire season.


Normally, yes, the advice is to get it in October, but this is absolutely not an ordinary season.

You don't want to risk having the flu and Covid-19 at the same time.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Sure so they can insert the RFID tracking tag in me and take control of my voting arm and make me vote R.

You'd like that, wouldn't cha?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weege001
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm 53, haven't gotten a flu shot in over 30 years. Never get the flu. Maybe a cold in the spring, occasionally.
Also not getting a Covid shot when it's available.
Typing without a mask.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I bought an extra 10,000 doses just to make sure I had enough on hand.

My theory is that without a Covid vaccine people are going to want to get whatever protection they can get from everything... Pneumovax, Prevnar 13, Shingrix, Flu, All the heps TDAP....

Just pretend you are in the army and get everything.


Is your VA seeing patients in person? How are they planning distribution?

/vet whose VA is closed up so far
 
clownass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Salmon: Walker: Sorry, my doctors are only doing virtual visits now. Can I get it thru Zoom?

only if you have a 5G connection.

Bill Gates?


More like Bill's gate.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why? All cases will count as COViD anyway.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weege001: I'm 53, haven't gotten a flu shot in over 30 years. Never get the flu. Maybe a cold in the spring, occasionally.
Also not getting a Covid shot when it's available.
Typing without a mask.


American exceptionalism at its finest!
 
