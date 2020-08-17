 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The heir to the Moosehead Brewery fortune was found beaten to death with 40 strikes to the skull perhaps from Labatt   (yahoo.com) divider line
20
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like 40 whacks?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
40 strikes to the head?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Good jorb subby.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Brewmeister Smith wanted for questioning.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

asciibaron: [Fark user image 300x168]


More like musically controlled hockey players, eh?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moos: asciibaron: [Fark user image 300x168]

More like musically controlled hockey players, eh?


i heard you can get like a free beer eh?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember Moosehead being popular back in the 80s, but the last time I had it was about 15 years ago and it was terrible.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Labatt Ice XXX has made my head feel like I got whacked 40 times by a sledgehammer.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've met a few members of the Oland Family having worked at the Brewery so I had some interest in this case when it was in the news and IIRC the police farked their investigation up so badly that it is unlikely that anybody will ever be convicted.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Labatt Ice XXX has made my head feel like I got whacked 40 times by a sledgehammer.


I had that when I was in Toronto in 1995.  I liked it quite a bit.  I was also 19 soooo... that might not be the opinion of a connoisseur.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh subby....

"beaten to death with 40 strikes to la skull perhaps from labatt" would have been better.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I remember Moosehead being popular back in the 80s, but the last time I had it was about 15 years ago and it was terrible.


You've got to get it from them after they shed their antlers.  They just get in the way, and limit how much they can move.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Googles Do Nothing: Labatt Ice XXX has made my head feel like I got whacked 40 times by a sledgehammer.

I had that when I was in Toronto in 1995.  I liked it quite a bit.  I was also 19 soooo... that might not be the opinion of a connoisseur.


It gave you a big bang for the buck.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This news is quite old and he totally did it.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
came for Strange Brew, leaving satisfied
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Rapmaster2000: The Googles Do Nothing: Labatt Ice XXX has made my head feel like I got whacked 40 times by a sledgehammer.

I had that when I was in Toronto in 1995.  I liked it quite a bit.  I was also 19 soooo... that might not be the opinion of a connoisseur.

It gave you a big bang for the buck.


In retrospect it was either Molson XXX or Labatt Maximum Ice.  They all tasted the same and my head and stomach felt the same the next day.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: [Fark user image 425x594]


The best remake of Hamlet ever
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Saw the fark headline and though, man sucks to be part of Canadian brewing family, then looked at the article. Oh, it's the same family, same old case.
 
