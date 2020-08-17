 Skip to content
(Media Matters)   "There are no historically black neighborhoods. There are no historically white neighborhoods." Also, we have always been at war with Oceania   (mediamatters.org) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure, you could say that ... if you're drawing your history from around 600 years ago.  Then it was all historically native Indian neighbourhoods, and we know how those got gentrified...
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The racism, it burns.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*raises eyebrow* so I didn't grow up in a sundown town??
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like a Dutch settlement to me.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Less than a mile from my home, one can find the increasingly tattered remnants of a literal neighborhood segregation wall: https://www.arlingtonmagazine.c​om/once​-there-was-a-segregation-wall-in-arlin​gton/
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Psychopusher:

Last time I checked my band was Ojibwe not Indian
 
Josbone26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This would certainly be news to the former residents of the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis.  Of course by the time I graduated highschool in the late 80's the name was totally ironic.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The town I live in was segregated by law until 1973. Instead of fully integrating the town, they simply rezoned all the Black-owned property as commercial, so "anyone" could buy it, and they put the black school on the back of a truck and moved it elsewhere.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bronzeville, Back of the Yards and Harlem give him the stink eye

His high school English teacher smacks him with the copy of "Raisin in the Sun" he CLEARLY didn't read.

Thousand of now-unenforceable "racial covenants" whistle nonchalantly and hope nobody notices them
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: The racism, it burns.


Maybe, but on the bright side, the chocolate ration is being increased from 30 grams to 20 grams, so we've got that going for us, which is nice.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Coming from bunch of guys that got their start from rich a daddy.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Because we've built freeways over them doesn't mean they didn't exist.

z65ovrxjio4asccx3admgs10-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Psychopusher:

Last time I checked my band was Ojibwe not Indian


Hush up and make with the spices, Christopher Columbus is getting impatient
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not like certain towns wouldn't allow non-white folks to move in. No, that's ridiculous.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Elvis Presley - In the Ghetto (Official Audio)
Youtube FJ-r0bilzhU

/ducks
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Work for the morning: Denounce socialism

Work for the afternoon: Retweet Trump crying that democrats are preventing him from sending government checks to everyone
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll give the Fox analyst anything they want if they spend 12hrs outside there car at 12th and Upland or 52nd and Ogontz
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Chinatown just happens to be where the ceramics factories were.
And Little Italy refers to the shape of the neighborhood on the map.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a historically white neighborhood looks like:
gdn.p8zej4hzbwinhpc8.maxcdn-edge.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Chinatown just happens to be where the ceramics factories were.
And Little Italy refers to the shape of the neighborhood on the map.


In LA, they razed Chinatown to build Union Station, and moved all the Chinese up the hill. That used to be Little Italy.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I live a little ways down from where the original borders of Raleigh were.  We're next to a traditional Black neighborhood that was once a town of its own.  It's redlined to this day.  The only people who are convinced this stuff doesn't happen are the people who have lived in traditional white neighborhoods their entire life and have absorbed the racism
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You might want to look up "Sundown Towns" buddy.
They still exist to this day, off the record of course.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sundown​_​town

Sirens still go off at sundown, letting blacks to know to get off the streets....or else. In Ohio even.
Of course the old white guys in charge say "We're just testing the sirens.....every day....at sunset"
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: You might want to look up "Sundown Towns" buddy.
They still exist to this day, off the record of course.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sundown_​town

Sirens still go off at sundown, letting blacks to know to get off the streets....or else. In Ohio even.
Of course the old white guys in charge say "We're just testing the sirens.....every day....at sunset"


In Jersey they don't do the sirens.  We had one Black teacher for a year.  He felt so unwanted by the adults that he went to teach in GEORGIA. Why?  Because there's still traditionally Black neighborhoods there where he felt more welcomed than in that racist pit
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm in the third largest city in my state and the first blacks to buy a home here are still alive. Mrs. Henderson had to pretend to be the maid when shown the house while a sympathetic white person pretended to be the prospective buyer. I've met her as a customer and she is a really sweet person.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Otera: I live a little ways down from where the original borders of Raleigh were.  We're next to a traditional Black neighborhood that was once a town of its own.  It's redlined to this day.  The only people who are convinced this stuff doesn't happen are the people who have lived in traditional white neighborhoods their entire life and have absorbed the racism


'Why would blacks want to live here? Don't they want to stay with their own kind?'
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Levit​t​own

Suburbs are historically white and discriminatory.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Magorn:

I've got some sumac and birch bark.
 
anfrind
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: You might want to look up "Sundown Towns" buddy.
They still exist to this day, off the record of course.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sundown_​town

Sirens still go off at sundown, letting blacks to know to get off the streets....or else. In Ohio even.
Of course the old white guys in charge say "We're just testing the sirens.....every day....at sunset"


They do that every day at noon where I live.  So you don't even get a full day, I guess.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Otera: *raises eyebrow* so I didn't grow up in a sundown town??


...southeast Texas? I feel your pain.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In Chicago, there's a neighborhood called Bronzeville. Would any of those assholes like to take a guess at why it got that name?

All cities have historically black neighborhoods because, in many of them, blacks were only allowed to live in certain areas. That was either mandated by law or because of what I call "soft racism," where anyone with a skin color darker than ecru was discouraged from settling there. That's how it was in Chicago, my hometown. There were no laws that said blacks could only live on the South Side and whites could only live on the North Side. All of the city's heavy industry was on the South Side (meatpacking plants, slaughterhouses, steel mills), and blacks provided a lot of that labor. So, they lived near where they worked. The only exception to that is the Irish. The Irish settled on the South Side as well because they too worked in heavy industry. The Daley family hails from Bridgeport, which is still predominantly Irish to this day.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In case you hadn't noticed, Faux News hosts say a lot of stupid shiat.
 
