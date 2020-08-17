 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   Birmingham debutantes lament the fact that cosplaying slave-owning plantation mistresses just doesn't bring them the same sense of joy anymore   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eh.  Lots of cultures have what essentially amount to new-on-scene parties, where the celebrant is now recognized as a budding adult instead of merely as a child.  If there's a willingness to do it, this debutante ball can shift with times that changed 150+ years ago.  Unfortunately that depends on the existing participants and their willingness to embrace a wider group of people.
The interesting thing is that despite all the hemming and hawing, the bellyaching, the indecision and fear, once the change is made, it's usually something of a non-event.  Oh, it's this now.  OK.  Everyone just moves on.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Philadelphia has its own long-running debutante ball.

Next one, invite Gritty.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I do declare!
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Philadelphia has its own long-running debutante ball.

Next one, invite Gritty.


check the picture in the article. there's debutante balls, which are just silly rich people nonsense that's everywhere, and there's the gone with the wind shiat going on here
 
TickTurd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till Colonel Angus hears of this!
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless their hearts.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People think the women are the slaves, but it turns out the men are the slaves

What a slave owner might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's time to let the old ways die.
 
chaotoroboto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The epithet for people from this part of Birmingham is "Brookie". In a Sentence: farking Brookies
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would never want to be a part of one of these, but I don't think they are racist just because the originated in the antebellum south. As long as they don't discriminate against people and not allow certain races to prance around in frilly dresses, then I don't see the problem.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TickTurd: Wait till Colonel Angus hears of this!


Ugh. Colonel Angus leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Louis had the VP Ball.  Veiled Prophet.

Five debutants but only one is chosen Queen of Love and Beauty.  For a long time it was part of St. Louis' 4th of July celebration.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: TickTurd: Wait till Colonel Angus hears of this!

Ugh. Colonel Angus leaves a bad taste in my mouth.


He was stripped of his rank and goes by his first name now: Enol.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gone With the Wind was not a good movie.

/ Also, who'd want to wear extremely thermally efficiency Antebellum dresses when it's more than 90 degrees out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Southern socialites rewrote Civil War history
Youtube dOkFXPblLpU


Take 7 minutes and watch this.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: St. Louis had the VP Ball.  Veiled Prophet.

Five debutants but only one is chosen Queen of Love and Beauty.  For a long time it was part of St. Louis' 4th of July celebration.


Did they at least have a joust first?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a long period in the South when there were no debutantes or balls, then there was a period where they did that, now they can make up some new traditions.  Give the event a pass this year because of COVID, and come back next year with some new ideas.   I recommend something with skimpier outfits.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Eh.  Lots of cultures have what essentially amount to new-on-scene parties, where the celebrant is now recognized as a budding adult instead of merely as a child.  If there's a willingness to do it, this debutante ball can shift with times that changed 150+ years ago.  Unfortunately that depends on the existing participants and their willingness to embrace a wider group of people.
The interesting thing is that despite all the hemming and hawing, the bellyaching, the indecision and fear, once the change is made, it's usually something of a non-event.  Oh, it's this now.  OK.  Everyone just moves on.


That's fine, but instead of dressing in what was hot in 1860, why not dress in what is hot now?  After all the girls in 1860 would have dreamed of dressing like it was 1710.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: If there's a willingness to do it, this debutante ball can shift with times that changed 150+ years ago.


There is no shift possible - the entire point of the spectacle is to preserve the Confederate South and keep the idea alive.
If you go by monuments and histories posted on signs, the South won the war. Even when there is a tacit admission they lost, it is purely in the context of keeping it alive until it can someday return.
-
/The Confederacy and slavery are not just past history to them, they are seen as living reminder of a legacy 'stolen', and to someday redeem.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't understand why people can't get it through their heads that we must forget the past so that we may repeat it again.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: OtherLittleGuy: Philadelphia has its own long-running debutante ball.

Next one, invite Gritty.

check the picture in the article. there's debutante balls, which are just silly rich people nonsense that's everywhere, and there's the gone with the wind shiat going on here


How are debutant balls different than a quinceanera?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TickTurd: Wait till Colonel Angus hears of this!


Always happy to see his shiny face around these parts.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: TWX: Eh.  Lots of cultures have what essentially amount to new-on-scene parties, where the celebrant is now recognized as a budding adult instead of merely as a child.  If there's a willingness to do it, this debutante ball can shift with times that changed 150+ years ago.  Unfortunately that depends on the existing participants and their willingness to embrace a wider group of people.
The interesting thing is that despite all the hemming and hawing, the bellyaching, the indecision and fear, once the change is made, it's usually something of a non-event.  Oh, it's this now.  OK.  Everyone just moves on.

That's fine, but instead of dressing in what was hot in 1860, why not dress in what is hot now?  After all the girls in 1860 would have dreamed of dressing like it was 1710.


Mooottheeerrr, Bethsina wants me to wear her OLD taffeta! It's so mortifying.
 
floydw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having an elaborate party where you essentially announce your daughter is old enough to impregnate and then show her off as livestock to potential buyers seems outdated.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Belles's leadership, which has an email account but operates anonymously

Wouldn't want anyone digging up their ties to white supremacist organizations.
 
libwitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The organizing committee of the Belles' operates anonymously...

So they both think of themselves that highly (we much be anon, or else someone might try to bribe us!) and they know that their tradition is out of date and shady so it allows them to dodge the  public cries of "oh, look, there goes the members of the KKK wives movement!"
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: /The Confederacy and slavery are not just past history to them, they are seen as living reminder of a legacy 'stolen', and to someday redeem.


yeah, that is also the undertone of it all.   It is wrapped up in Confederacy propaganda.  Which is what the former participants have mostly realized and why they are asking them to change things up.

I think we can safely let this tradition change.  We stopped sacrificing people to the celestial beings to keep time moving forward and have not repeated that history even after forgetting we had done it.  There is a LOT of history we don't reenact constantly yet manage to still remember.
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Eh.  Lots of cultures have what essentially amount to new-on-scene parties, where the celebrant is now recognized as a budding adult instead of merely as a child.  If there's a willingness to do it, this debutante ball can shift with times that changed 150+ years ago.  Unfortunately that depends on the existing participants and their willingness to embrace a wider group of people.
The interesting thing is that despite all the hemming and hawing, the bellyaching, the indecision and fear, once the change is made, it's usually something of a non-event.  Oh, it's this now.  OK.  Everyone just moves on.


A coming out party is cool-the part that I'm glad to see going by the wayside is holding on to/celebrating the aesthetic and cultural identity of the Old South
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: I just don't understand why people can't get it through their heads that we must forget the past so that we may repeat it again.


Whether we remember or not. it will be repeated.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: I just don't understand why people can't get it through their heads that we must forget the past so that we may repeat it again.


You are ignoring the very sizable portion of people that want us to remember the past so they can repeat it.
 
TickTurd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

orbister: [i.imgur.com image 608x555]


Well, if Colonel Angus isn't a regular at that soirée I think he should be introduced.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Loftis remembers her time as a Belle fondly; her blue-collar family had worked hard to send her to a private Christian school within Mountain Brook's social orbit, and being chosen as a Belle symbolized the opportunities their sacrifice afforded her.

"Private Christian school".  No blame to her or her family, because they didn't set the system up, but there was a concerted effort in the South after school desegregation to make private schools white with high-quality education and public schools poor and/or black with low-quality education.
 
Dryad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I would never want to be a part of one of these, but I don't think they are racist just because the originated in the antebellum south. As long as they don't discriminate against people and not allow certain races to prance around in frilly dresses, then I don't see the problem.


The point is that is keeps the idea alive. Even though the entire graduating class of whites is invited, no minority girl has ever been. It is sponsored by a place whose literal name is 'Confederate Shrine', and held at an old slave plantation. Traitor flags abound.
-
No, this is not harmless history, this is a spectacle specifically crafted to keep the dream of the Confederacy alive. The South is full of them, and like the majority of the "Confederate Monuments", most of these spectacles date to very recent times. The majority starting right after the Brown v. Board of Education decision and Civil Rights marches.
-
Most people don't know that many of these 'traditions', like the 'historical' statues of Confederate generals, are often no older than color TV.
There are many hundreds of statues of people who were generals who went on to do things like found the KKK and the like after the war. But there are zero statues of the Confederate generals that went on to support blacks having a part in reconstruction after the war.
-
The 'general' part is just a thin cover for the real purpose of the statues, in the same way 'tradition' is thin cover for this pageant existing.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Reenactment Of American Civil War
Youtube eCwTqaXnFOg
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It seems like, in the 135 years since 1865, the venue owners that operate the old plantation houses would have integrated everything, so that black weddings would be as welcome (and as common) as white weddings, and even the occasional interracial wedding.  If this is at all the case, the bridesmaid is misguided.  If the venues are operated as memorials of white supremacy, the bride should not have her wedding there.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Generally speaking, I consider debutantes an outdated and perhaps even sexist notion, but not racist. I don't know that hoopskirts themselves are necessarily a sign of racial oppression either. The fact, however, that the event is celebrated at a site where slaves were held and also that Black women have never been admitted to the organization is most definitely racist. Good on those who are calling it out.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: OtherLittleGuy: Philadelphia has its own long-running debutante ball.

Next one, invite Gritty.

check the picture in the article. there's debutante balls, which are just silly rich people nonsense that's everywhere, and there's the gone with the wind shiat going on here


Comment still stand: Invite Gritty to the next Philly Debutante Ball.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA:
"I don't think the Belles should be done away with," said Marian Loftis, who was a Belle in 1991. "When is it going to stop? Do we remove history out of the history books because it's offensive or it hurts?"

----

With this, as with tearing down statues of traitor generals, no one is trying to "remove history out of the history books".  The history is there.  It will continue to be there.

What folks are saying is they don't want to honor these traditions (or people in the case of statues) with a place of public prominent display.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...Oh Lawd!
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: I just don't understand why people can't get it through their heads that we must forget the past so that we may repeat it again.


Forget what? You don't need monuments to the losing side to remember that they were rebels and traitors who fought for slavery

"Remembering" their "honor and sacrifice" to "preserve their way of life" is a dishonest re-writing of history that deliberately ignores that the "way of life" that they were trying to preserve is white supremacy
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I grew up in Atlanta in the 60s and 70s. My family wasn't "society" so thank goodness I never had to be someone's "escort" to a debutante ball (I probably could have; I did take ballroom dance lessons as an early teen). I vaguely remember the Piedmont Driving Club Ball announcements and the hoop skirted ladies at Stone Mountain Park.

But the funniest thing I think of when I think of southern debutante balls is the scene in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil when Lady Chablis crashes the local Savannah African-American formal ball (the scene in the book is funnier):

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil clip (1997)
Youtube MZuMdRMHp5g
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: I just don't understand why people can't get it through their heads that we must forget the past so that we may repeat it again.


Who's forgetting?

By Caroline Randall Williams
Ms. Williams is a poet.
June 26, 2020

You Want a Confederate Monument? My Body Is a Confederate Monument

NASHVILLE - I have rape-colored skin. My light-brown-blackness is a living testament to the rules, the practices, the causes of the Old South.
If there are those who want to remember the legacy of the Confederacy, if they want monuments, well, then, my body is a monument. My skin is a monument.
Dead Confederates are honored all over this country - with cartoonish private statues, solemn public monuments and even in the names of United States Army bases. It fortifies and heartens me to witness the protests against this practice and the growing clamor from serious, nonpartisan public servants to redress it. But there are still those - like President Trump and the Senate majority leader,Mitch McConnell - who cannot understand the difference between rewriting and reframing the past. I say it is not a matter of "airbrushing" history, but of adding a new perspective.

Caroline Randall Williams read her essay and answered questions on Instagram.
I am a black, Southern woman, and of my immediate white male ancestors, all of them were rapists. My very existence is a relic of slavery and Jim Crow.
According to the rule of hypodescent (the social and legal practice of assigning a genetically mixed-race person to the race with less social power) I am the daughter of two black people, the granddaughter of four black people, the great-granddaughter of eight black people. Go back one more generation and it gets less straightforward, and more sinister. As far as family history has always told, and as modern DNA testing has allowed me to confirm, I am the descendant of black women who were domestic servants and white men who raped their help.

It is an extraordinary truth of my life that I am biologically more than half white, and yet I have no white people in my genealogy in living memory. No. Voluntary. Whiteness. I am more than half white, and none of it was consensual. White Southern men - my ancestors - took what they wanted from women they did not love, over whom they had extraordinary power, and then failed to claim their children.
What is a monument but a standing memory? An artifact to make tangible the truth of the past. My body and blood are a tangible truth of the South and its past. The black people I come from were owned by the white people I come from. The white people I come from fought and died for their Lost Cause. And I ask you now, who dares to tell me to celebrate them? Who dares to ask me to accept their mounted pedestals?
You cannot dismiss me as someone who doesn't understand. You cannot say it wasn't my family members who fought and died. My blackness does not put me on the other side of anything. It puts me squarely at the heart of the debate. I don't just come from the South. I come from Confederates. I've got rebel-gray blue blood coursing my veins. My great-grandfather Will was raised with the knowledge that Edmund Pettus was his father. Pettus, the storied Confederate general, the grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan, the man for whom Selma's Bloody Sunday Bridge is named. So I am not an outsider who makes these demands. I am a great-great-granddaughter.

And here I'm called to say that there is much about the South that is precious to me. I do my best teaching and writing here. There is, however, a peculiar model of Southern pride that must now, at long last, be reckoned with.
This is not an ignorant pride but a defiant one. It is a pride that says, "Our history is rich, our causes are justified, our ancestors lie beyond reproach." It is a pining for greatness, if you will, a wish again for a certain kind of American memory. A monument-worthy memory.
But here's the thing: Our ancestors don't deserve your unconditional pride. Yes, I am proud of every one of my black ancestors who survived slavery. They earned that pride, by any decent person's reckoning. But I am not proud of the white ancestors whom I know, by virtue of my very existence, to be bad actors.
Among the apologists for the Southern cause and for its monuments, there are those who dismiss the hardships of the past. They imagine a world of benevolent masters, and speak with misty eyes of gentility and honor and the land. They deny plantation rape, or explain it away, or question the degree of frequency with which it occurred.
To those people it is my privilege to say, I am proof.I am proof that whatever else the South might have been, or might believe itself to be, it was and is a space whose prosperity and sense of romance and nostalgia were built upon the grievous exploitation of black life.
The dream version of the Old South never existed. Any manufactured monument to that time in that place tells half a truth at best. The ideas and ideals it purports to honor are not real. To those who have embraced these delusions: Now is the time to re-examine your position.
Either you have been blind to a truth that my body's story forces you to see, or you really do mean to honor the oppressors at the expense of the oppressed, and you must at last acknowledge your emotional investment in a legacy of hate.
Either way, I say the monuments of stone and metal, the monuments of cloth and wood, all the man-made monuments, must come down. I defy any sentimental Southerner to defend our ancestors to me. I am quite literally made of the reasons to strip them of their laurels.

Caroline Randall Williams (@caroranwill) is the author of "Lucy Negro, Redux" and "Soul Food Love," and a writer in residence at Vanderbilt University.
The Times is committed to publishinga diversity of letters to the editor. We'd like to hear what you think about this or any of our articles. Here are sometips. And here's our email:letters­[nospam-﹫-backwards]semit­yn*com.
Follow The New York Times Opinion section onFacebook,Twitter (@NYTopinion) andInstagram.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [pbs.twimg.com image 536x1500]


WTF? Who cares? Serious. Just say I have other commitments and can't make the date. Jesus Christ. You are that important. Period. No one cares. To the 👰 who cares? Find someone with no ethics? Can't be that difficult. People voted for Trump.
Why does society put up with time waster like theses two fools? Jesus Christ not every thing has to be a discussion.  Hell even important things like asking for a divorce actually don't need conversation oh you want a divorce okay have a good life. WTF? Why does it all have to be so tedious?
 
Dryad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: It seems like, in the 135 years since 1865, the venue owners that operate the old plantation houses would have integrated everything, so that black weddings would be as welcome (and as common) as white weddings, and even the occasional interracial wedding.  If this is at all the case, the bridesmaid is misguided.  If the venues are operated as memorials of white supremacy, the bride should not have her wedding there.


Well, the venue in the article was operating under the name "Arlington Confederate Shrine", so that should give a pretty fair hint. Same with the traitor flags.
-
/The fact that only the graduating white students are invited to participate might be another small hint
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know, when your so-called heritage was, literally, built on the backs and blood of slaves, you might want to not celebrate it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: How are debutant balls different than a quinceanera?


White people.
 
