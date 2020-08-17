 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Are you a North Korean with a dog? Not anymore   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sad  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not true.  You can still have your dog.  You just have to choose whether you want him medium rare or well done.

/Just kidding.  You get him well done and praise Dear Leader for it or your entire family gets shot.
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I'll order
my friend's pet Rover
off the menu in ol' Pyongyang
the options are shoulder, with pepper and thyme
or leg shank, roasted and braised in lime
no need complaining at the options remaining
as these two are great you see
When I order
\my friend's pet Rover
I will no longer be hungry
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sounds like things are going well there.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Daily Fail, I now question the existence of dogs.
/oblig
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is a homeless guy here that has a sign that he and his dog need food.  i want t
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your dog does not want to be steak.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GAWD THIS INTERFACE SUCKS JFC

o tell him a way to solve both problems at once but that's a bit un called for
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have saved this headline for Wednesday.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So things are just fine in Best Korea.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming that's true, they are just a few steps away from the "Siege of Leningrad" level of desperation.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the more I hear about this guy the less I like him
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need me I'll be in my lab.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, so any day now the Norks are gonna threaten to explode something and the Pussy in Chief is gonna drop to his knees and start sucking as usual.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help is on the way!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
outintheblack.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 315-lb. leader looks like he's had more than his share of dogs.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than that guy who farks dead dogs in front of daycares.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So you can have your dog and eat it too?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come here and try it biatch!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run, see Spot run.
Run faster Spot!
Hide!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a targeted smart munition through the bastard's head.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dammit......I laughed.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. Serious question here : Has anyone ever tasted dog meat. I am being a sicko, just wondering what it tasted like.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, now can we nuke them? After we send Chuck Norris in to save all the dogs, of course.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorta wondered why we have not yet.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm curious which direction you are taking this.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it! I was still on the fence but now I am definitely not voting for Kim Jung Un!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Even better than I thought.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swing and a miss at the opportunity to trigger the pet lovers on the D'awww tab... you'd have your own personal mercenary army, navy, and air force prepping an invasion before Tuesday.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in China, and a guy walked out of a store and dropped a big blue bin of dead dogs at our feet, sneered at us and spit almost on our shoes.  The enchanting East!
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ISeeWhatYouDidThere.jpg
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd kill my dog myself before I handed it over. At least you could ensure it wasn't slowly starved or tortured.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

You may be more right than you think - at least in Best Korea.

/ sad face
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In 1960, the UN considered South Korea the poorest country in the world. The Miracle on the Han River that turned them into one of the world's most powerful economies by 1995 and technology leaders by 2005  proves that North Korea is nothing more than bad management by a psychopath.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Achievement Unlocked : Living up to what SHOULD just be jokes about the national food shortage
 
OldJames
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Communism works! Wait, scratch that, they're eating dogs.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I'm beginning to question the existence of North Korea.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I always thought this was purely a Vietnamese trope.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seriously, not one gram more of aid. Let China feed them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


It can happen anywhere
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some of the dogs are sent to state-run zoos or sold to dog meat restaurants

I didn't think that they had restaurants. Certainly not outside of Pyongyang.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

So you are okay with starving a nation in hopes that it causes a revolt or make Kim do X?
You know that isn't ethical?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dead Puppies Aren't Much Fun
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess all the dogs in North Korea are considered part of "Dear Leader's Private Reserve" that he's so generously opening to the public.
 
yms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

How does he sm
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Communist policy hard at work.  It's not your pet, it belongs to the people.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As not only a dog-lover but specifically the owner of a Korean Jindo rescued from a meat farm, this angers me ... but I do put human lives above animal lives and I feel sad for anyone so hungry that they would eat their own pet
 
