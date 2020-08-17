 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   "Quadruple murder suspect wanted in Michigan peninsula". Well, okay, but I'm gonna need at least $25/hr with full benefits, including dental and paid vacations   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
26
    More: News, Police, Raymond Lee Bailey, Sumpter Township police officials, Police officers, Victim, subject of a massive statewide manhunt, Law enforcement agency, ex-girlfriend  
•       •       •

944 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 5:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's Michigan. "Peninsula" doesn't narrow it down too much.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job, subby.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: Nice job, subby.


Came here after I read & chuckled at the headline, leaving happily. Well done, subby.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Yoopers.

/Just call it the UP.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Weird Hal: Nice job, subby.

Came here after I read & chuckled at the headline, leaving happily. Well done, subby.


Kudos to subby that's funny
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sumpter Township police officials announced in a Facebook post that Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, was in custody after he went to the Bay County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and turned himself in."

Bailey was a quiet guy, according to his neighbor, Beetle Bailey. If his court appointed lawyer, F. Lee Bailey, can convince a judge to set bail, the bail will be posted by George Bailey.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's the guy for the job, but you gotta cover his expenses too.
/give it up for the sweet Firebird
 
buster_v
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Michigan is ALL peninsula.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hmm...are they looking for a looper or a yooper?
 
echo5mike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hear that job is killing people...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Murder is a lot of work.  You should ask for more money.
 
NickBob78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to #SAYHISNAME this time?
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why is it that police are so good at taking white murderers in alive... but when they get called to the house of a black guy who called 911 because he locked himself while cooking, and was scared he'd start a fire, they murder the fark out of him, and don't even get charged....

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local​/​no-charges-for-2-cops-who-shot-and-kil​led-32-year-old-man-in-his-apartment-b​ronx-da/2567404/
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: It's Michigan. "Peninsula" doesn't narrow it down too much.


Well, it at least excludes Isle Royale, so it's still slightly more specific than "Hawaiian island".
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Nice job, subby.


i see what you did there
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hate Michigan.......
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

firefly212: Why is it that police are so good at taking white murderers in alive... but when they get called to the house of a black guy who called 911 because he locked himself while cooking, and was scared he'd start a fire, they murder the fark out of him, and don't even get charged....

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/​no-charges-for-2-cops-who-shot-and-kil​led-32-year-old-man-in-his-apartment-b​ronx-da/2567404/


Maybe an entirely unconnected organization over 700 miles away does things differently?
/That or you like to cherry pick news items to make every thread a vehicle for  your internalized racism.
//whynotboth.jpg
///obligatory three
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: farking Yoopers.

/Just call it the UP.


He was from Sumpter and surrendered in Bay County. Those are a looooong way from the UP.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

firefly212: Why is it that police are so good at taking white murderers in alive... but when they get called to the house of a black guy who called 911 because he locked himself while cooking, and was scared he'd start a fire, they murder the fark out of him, and don't even get charged....

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/​no-charges-for-2-cops-who-shot-and-kil​led-32-year-old-man-in-his-apartment-b​ronx-da/2567404/


ACAB but leaving out the part about the dude repeatedly coming at the cops with a knife is disingenuous.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meanmutton: firefly212: Why is it that police are so good at taking white murderers in alive... but when they get called to the house of a black guy who called 911 because he locked himself while cooking, and was scared he'd start a fire, they murder the fark out of him, and don't even get charged....

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/​no-charges-for-2-cops-who-shot-and-kil​led-32-year-old-man-in-his-apartment-b​ronx-da/2567404/

ACAB but leaving out the part about the dude repeatedly coming at the cops with a knife is disingenuous.


Self-defense...
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So the guy texted or called multiple people about it.

Step 1: Only tell one person through some kind of crazy stunt, like climbing up a tree during a thunderstorm to confess the murder.

Step 2: Evade cops.  Wait for bounty to be announced.

Step 3:  You go to jail, the one you loved the most betrayed you, but now they have money and can live a free life...

/and that's the synopsis of my light novel "The Flash of Love"
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I saw this movie. Cusack was pretty good in it. Definitely out of his normal role.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: So the guy texted or called multiple people about it.

Step 1: Only tell one person through some kind of crazy stunt, like climbing up a tree during a thunderstorm to confess the murder.

Step 2: Evade cops.  Wait for bounty to be announced.

Step 3:  You go to jail, the one you loved the most betrayed you, but now they have money and can live a free life...

/and that's the synopsis of my light novel "The Flash of Love"


Or, my light comedy, "Love ends with a (thunder) Clap!"
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In this economy Subby, I'm sure someone will kill four people  for minimum wage and no vacations or benefits.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ less than a minute ago  

demonfaerie: farking Yoopers trolls.

/Just call it the UP LP.


Fixed it for you.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.