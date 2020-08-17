 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Belarus' leader tells a crowd of protesters that "We held elections already. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections," . Protesters: Well if THAT's all it takes   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Minsk, Belarus, Election, Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, last week, Alexander Lukashenko, opposition politician Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya, Monday morning  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We held elections already. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections,"

He's not really giving them much of a choice, and he's apparently ok with it.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More dumb sh*t from Donnie... and this guy's poll numbers are going up?

I used to joke about the deadliest virus being the moronavirus.  I no longer think it's a joke.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm certain Putin wants them to try.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Well, yes, we've had one election. But what about second election?"
 
Dryad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm certain Putin wants them to try.


Yup. Then they come in to 'restore order' and annex it. Same plan as always.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope they do, everyone deserves free and fair elections and what just happened in Belarus wasn't it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I hope they do, everyone deserves free and fair elections and what just happened in Belarus wasn't it.


Be careful, now that the BLM stuff is over, the bootlicker mod(s) is/are back.
Getting banned for "exhorting illegal acts" has started again for discussing any form of resisting fascism.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dryad: Tr0mBoNe: I'm certain Putin wants them to try.

Yup. Then they come in to 'restore order' and annex it. Same plan as always.


Belarus is already as close to being "annexed" by Russia as you can get, considering how much of a puppet Lukashenko is.

Since there doesn't seem to be nearly as strong of a "hey, we want to be aligned with the West" angle to the current Belarussian protests as there were in Ukraine in 2014, there's a path forward here for Pooty Poot to keep the Belarus populace in check by making a bunch of promises they won't bother to keep to the opposition party and then telling Lukashenko he's got 72 hours to flee to one of Putin's vacant dachas.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dryad: Boo_Guy: I hope they do, everyone deserves free and fair elections and what just happened in Belarus wasn't it.

Be careful, now that the BLM stuff is over, the bootlicker mod(s) is/are back.
Getting banned for "exhorting illegal acts" has started again for discussing any form of resisting fascism.



I got that one once for suggesting explosives be put in a Happy Meal made for Kim Jong Un.

/good times
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Something something "challenge accepted"

-big crowd protesting
 
Dryad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Dryad: Boo_Guy: I hope they do, everyone deserves free and fair elections and what just happened in Belarus wasn't it.

Be careful, now that the BLM stuff is over, the bootlicker mod(s) is/are back.
Getting banned for "exhorting illegal acts" has started again for discussing any form of resisting fascism.


I got that one once for suggesting explosives be put in a Happy Meal made for Kim Jong Un.

/good times


Happy Flowers - Unhappy Meal
Youtube t-iyjabL430
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Papa Lukashenko might want to rethink his position.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I'm prepared to take responsibility and act as the nation's leader during this period so the country settles down and gets back to normality..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"What are you going to do? Shoot me?"
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Suggesting giving a fascist dictator a polonium sandwich isn't wrong. I strongly believe if one person chose to be a hero, this all could be over.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "We held elections already. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections,"

He's not really giving them much of a choice, and he's apparently ok with it.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
"If any of you live to see the sun rise, it's because I allow it"
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dryad: Tr0mBoNe: I'm certain Putin wants them to try.

Yup. Then they come in to 'restore order' and annex it. Same plan as always.


Assuming Putin hasn't already written Lukashenko off as a lost cause and is waiting to dictate terms to his successor. Nobody knows for sure, but Volodya is taking his time on this.
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Suggesting giving a fascist dictator a polonium sandwich isn't wrong. I strongly believe if one person chose to be a hero, this all could be over.


In his borsch? Solyanka? Nesting dolls?

/Not a euphemism
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x133]
Papa Lukashenko might want to rethink his position.


"So do we actually have to violently overthrow him?"

"It will build character!"
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PaulRB: More dumb sh*t from Donnie... and this guy's poll numbers are going up?

I used to joke about the deadliest virus being the moronavirus.  I no longer think it's a joke.


Underestimate the depth, breadth, and power of human stupidity at your peril.
 
Dryad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Suggesting giving a fascist dictator a polonium sandwich isn't wrong. I strongly believe if one person chose to be a hero, this all could be over.


It is not whether or not it is wrong, it is whether or not its 'illegal', and if you are 'exhorting' it.
Right and wrong is irrelevant here. So are crimes against humanity/war crimes. Those are totes OK.
-
The only thing relevant on Fark is to never suggest inconveniencing a Fascist, Nazi, or Russian in any way.
 
