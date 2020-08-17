 Skip to content
(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Six teachers, 90 high school students in quarantine after in-class exposure to COVID-19. Guess who school board ordered to return to class while still in quarantine?   (wpbf.com) divider line
    Florida, Education, High school, School, school buildings, Teacher, Martin County teachers, South Fork High School, instruction.Ninety students  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure members of the school board would appreciate those teachers showing up at their homes and step inside to present a gift of their gratitude.

/without masks, of course
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think these people would know the definition of quarantine. (because making 'em go to a place is not it) - There must be such a place to learn that information.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: You would think these people would know the definition of quarantine. (because making 'em go to a place is not it) - There must be such a place to learn that information.



came here to say exactly this.

WTF?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh we're just beginning to hear how farked up all of this is.  A teacher friend of mine works in Galveston County, TX (bordering Harris Co.).  Their school district has told all the employees that if they have to go into quarantine, even while awaiting test results, that they have to use PTO.  They've already had people come to work after getting exposed and starting a test because they don't want to use their PTO.

We are at the mercy of the great many idiots who not only think this is no big deal, again, but are giving the powers that be (whom they support) a pass by literally blaming their inconvenience and sometimes job loss on the "nervous ninnies" who "screwed up" everything through lock-downs and restrictions and so on.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bigger question is. Who hate their kids so much, to send them into a disease factory?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The school board is trying to induce herd immunity, which can't be achieved without widespread dissemination of the hoax China Flu.

It's science. Study it out, libs. Maybe stray outside your echo chamber bubble and listen to experts like the My Pillow guy instead of Fauci. How many successful products has Fauci brought to market, huh?

/s
//bitter sarcasm, too
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The good news is, the Presidential election looks like it's getting tighter, because horse race and morons.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Quarantine

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
:
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: We are at the mercy of the great many idiots who not only think this is no big deal, again, but are giving the powers that be (whom they support) a pass by literally blaming their inconvenience and sometimes job loss on the "nervous ninnies" who "screwed up" everything through lock-downs and restrictions and so on.



The average American response to the pandemic is just decades of underfunding public education coming home to roost in a big way.
 
Hopjes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I will never know the answer to this question :(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This entire country is as farked up as a football bat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, Real America is willing and ready to get sick just to prove that Dear Leader was right.  I'm fine with it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I worry about my family and I worry about the families of the other teachers, students as well," said Resciniti. "It's not safe to go back. We said it was not safe to go back. The experts say it's not safe to go back, yet we are back and I will be going back even though I am designated as being in quarantine."I think it's horrible.

"If they are going to call me quarantined, then send me home and let me teach from home."The Martin County School District also sent WPBF 25 News this statement about teachers under quarantine returning to the school buildings for instruction: "All District employees are considered essential according to the guidelines issued by Governor DeSantis in Executive Order 20-91.

Run Government like a business, expect to be treated like a factory floor worker. And I think factory floor workers aren't paid enough or treated well enough.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So, Real America is willing and ready to get sick just to prove that Dear Leader was right.  I'm fine with it.


Really?
This nation is going to come to blows, isn't it? F*ck.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: Bigger question is. Who hate their kids so much, to send them into a disease factory?


To be fair, I don't think you would understand unless you met my kids...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Rapmaster2000: So, Real America is willing and ready to get sick just to prove that Dear Leader was right.  I'm fine with it.

Really?
This nation is going to come to blows, isn't it? F*ck.


Come to blows?  Please.  I don't have to do anything but just sit here and let idiots inflict wounds on themselves.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Nadie_AZ: Rapmaster2000: So, Real America is willing and ready to get sick just to prove that Dear Leader was right.  I'm fine with it.

Really?
This nation is going to come to blows, isn't it? F*ck.

Come to blows?  Please.  I don't have to do anything but just sit here and let idiots inflict wounds on themselves.


Who do you think is going to pay all those ICU bills, certainly not the red states, they don't have the money.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wrecking the public school system is the point. We even have a true believer in-thread.

This is the ultimate, sadistic "see the system is broken (after we broke it)" ploy.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Run Government like a business, expect to be treated like a factory floor worker. And I think factory floor workers aren't paid enough or treated well enough.


It really depends on how replaceable they are. In higher tech or high skill manufacturing workers are not easily replaceable and get treated very well.

I used to work in a plant where for at least half of the jobs on the floor I could hire a guy in the morning and by the afternoon call him trained. Pay was better than minimum but still not great the conditions inside the plant were hot, dirty, smelly, cramped and dark and the benefits weren't worth talking about.

Where I currently am I can see 30 people who took 12-18 months of on the job training to become efficient at a highly specialized and technical job.  They get great pay, work in an air conditioned, well lit, and super clean facility with excellent benefits.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: PaulRB: You would think these people would know the definition of quarantine. (because making 'em go to a place is not it) - There must be such a place to learn that information.


came here to say exactly this.

WTF?


School boards are filled with people voted in to run schools at the cheapest possible cost to save taxpayer dollars...

So they're representing the will of the parents/taxpayers.  So let's skip all the bullshiat, have the teachers and students visit all vulnerable people in school board and student's families without a mask to expedite the process.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just when I think we couldn't fark this up any more, another 15 minutes passes and I'm proven wrong again. And again. And again.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've said it before, if you were to approach this would ultimate malice this is the path that you'd choose.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yes, switch children into auditoriums and try to schedule three or four classes at a time until you run out of auditoriums?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fruitloop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
