(Washington Post)   Good news, everybody. There's no sign of a large-scale insect apocalypse coming to North America. Yet   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Soon
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell that to the apocalyptic swarms of Lantern Flies destroying the forests and forcing the culling of swaths of trees here in PA.
fruitgrowersnews.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it. Lets get it over with.

Im already burying ammo and teaching my women how to make a cereal bowl out of a human skull.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Tell that to the apocalyptic swarms of Lantern Flies destroying the forests and forcing the culling of swaths of trees here in PA.
[fruitgrowersnews.com image 850x1133]


They just made it here in New Jersey. I saw a couple and reported it to the hotline, but now they are everywhere.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
bestanimations.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Lantern Flies


man that sucks. when i was a kid gypsy moths were the bane of MI, nothing seems to do much more than slow them down. Luckily a couple brutal winters pretty much put the hammer to them and only see one nest every few years now.

i guess what i'm saying is that i hope you have a truly miserable winter, weather-wise.
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Get the gorillas ready
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: fark it. Lets get it over with.

Im already burying ammo and teaching my women how to make a cereal bowl out of a human skull.


That skull bowl sounds pretty cool. You should start an Etsy. I'd buy one. Especially if I could know the name of the person whose skull it was.

"Every morning I have my cereal with Jonathan. He's a good listener, I can really tell he once had a good head on his shoulders".

Yeah, I'd pay for that.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Tell that to the apocalyptic swarms of Lantern Flies destroying the forests and forcing the culling of swaths of trees here in PA.
[fruitgrowersnews.com image 850x1133]


The "insect apocalypse" in the article refers to the massive drop in insect biomass over the past 30 years. It does not refer to environmental damage by insects.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 850x478]


Beat me to it.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was highly skeptical of the original "OMG The Insects Are Dying!" study. Seemed like they were cherry-picking the data. Good to know that our 6-legged fellow creatures are doing fine.
 
