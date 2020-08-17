 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   "Proud Boys" and other right-wing fascists are starting to get their asses kicked when they show up at protests. More, please   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on back here to Stone Mountain, you fascist pussies. We'll beat your ass again.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Proud Boys = Illinois Nazis.

America, you know what to do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Proud Boys only jerk off once per month.  On each other.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Please, Proceed.
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At last, some good news.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For a hyper masculine ubermensch, why does the bearded guy have a decorative flag straight out of the Joann Fabrics display rack?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Police intervened as the Proud Boys retreated into a parking garage, about seven minutes after a large brawl broke out between members of the far-right group and their opponents.

Yeah, but liberals are the snowflakes...
 
creckert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The Proud Boys only jerk off once per month.  On each other.


The irony is they feel deeply ashamed the entire time
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pissing themselves is a good look.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: For a hyper masculine ubermensch, why does the bearded guy have a decorative flag straight out of the Joann Fabrics display rack?


They named themselves after a song cut from a Disney musical.  These guys are deeper in the closet than Mike Pence.
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need to deal with the Proud Boys the same way we dealt with their ideological forefathers at Nuremberg.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Because we've all had enough.
 
ophus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
LMAO, I saw the videos of these guys. It was the liberals getting maced and shot with paint balls. Love the little delusional world you all live in.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They'd bust your head open if they had the chance.  Don't get lulled into feeling pity for them.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Come on back here to Stone Mountain, you fascist pussies. We'll beat your ass again.


You support violence as a means to silence a group you politically disagree with. And you still think THEY are the fascists...
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: They'd bust your head open if they had the chance.  Don't get lulled into feeling pity for them.


One of them murdered two people on TriMet.   nearly killed a third.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Law and Order, according to Democrats.

And people wonder why Trump will be reelected?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ophus: LMAO, I saw the videos of these guys. It was the liberals getting maced and shot with paint balls. Love the little delusional world you all live in.


Because the police are on the nazi racist's side, because if they weren't in uniform they'd be on the wrong side of the beatings. That's a large part of what's been protested against for the last few months if you just woke up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrinzGrimly: darkhorse23: Come on back here to Stone Mountain, you fascist pussies. We'll beat your ass again.

You support violence as a means to silence a group you politically disagree with. And you still think THEY are the fascists...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



A paintball gun?  Christ, these farking morans can't even fascism correctly
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: For a hyper masculine ubermensch, why does the bearded guy have a decorative flag straight out of the Joann Fabrics display rack?


I gotta say their obsessive focus on masculinity is kinda gay in an overcompensating way.
 
