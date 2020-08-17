 Skip to content
(New Scientist)   "Fast food consumption is on the rise among US children and adolescents." What's next, kids not going to school?   (newscientist.com) divider line
12
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's a school?
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Isn't this headline recycled at least twice a year since the 80's?

/while sequestered at home? no way
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How much more could it rise?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blurr_grrl: Isn't this headline recycled at least twice a year since the 80's?

/while sequestered at home? no way


I think "regurgitated" is the word you're looking for
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fano: How much more could it rise?


fta: on average, young people aged between 2 and 19 got around 14 per cent of their daily calories from fast food.

Kids are still eating 86% not fast food so it could increase by 614%
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Linemen in American football are about to hit the big time if this all happens, he'll many we and the might grow into an position
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Better food than what they get in school.
Ketchup is a vegetable.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The vast majority of food articles are absolute crap. The majority of food studies are absolute crap

What were these kids eating? Literally not mentioned. If I give my kid a salad I got from McD's it's "fast food" and if I give them a microwaved Hot Pocket then it's not fast food

Great. Super. What's healthier, a Hot Pocket or a salad? Maybe it depends on how much E. coli is in the salad...

Anyway, rubbish all around
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: Better food than what they get in school.
Ketchup is a vegetable.


I always had a packed lunch when I was a kid for just the reason. Nothing like peanut butter smeared on a playing card.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Consuming 14% of your calories via fast food is like 3/4 a happy meal fry each day or just eating out once per week. We've been ordering take out once a week since this pandemic started, and I can't imagine we're the only ones, which probably explains the increase.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Call the Guy: If I give my kid a salad I got from McD's it's "fast food"


Harder to do that now that McD no longer sells them.
 
