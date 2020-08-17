 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   If you're drunk and giving your lady friend a ride on your motorcycle and crash into a fire hydrant, don't take off on the damaged bike and leave her behind, Mr. Firefighter   (wpri.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, he knew he couldn't park there.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Well, he knew he couldn't park there.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"My position is Mr Bouchard deserves a promotion and a raise for years ago I worked in a fire hydrant manufacturing plant and you couldn't park anywhere near the place."
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you define cowardice as running away
at the first sign of danger, screaming and
tripping and begging for mercy, then yes,
Mr. Brave man, I guess I'm a coward.

- Jack Handey
 
clownass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's like raaaaaaaiiiiiiiinnnnnnnnn.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow.  Did they actually refer to a woman as "evidence"?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jtown: Wow.  Did they actually refer to a woman as "evidence"?


Junior, put the evidence in the car
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jtown: Wow.  Did they actually refer to a woman as "evidence"?


Or...or...stay with me here...his wallet fell out of his pocket when he wrecked the bike.
 
boozehat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NEDM: jtown: Wow.  Did they actually refer to a woman as "evidence"?

Or...or...stay with me here...his wallet fell out of his pocket when he wrecked the bike.


I was thinking maybe the license plate fell off and was left behind.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
...don't take off on the damaged bike and leave her behind

I dunno.. What's she look like?
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
God-DAMN-it, Rhode Island.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: ...don't take off on the damaged bike and leave her behind

I dunno.. What's she look like?


dunno, how drunk was he?
/drfa
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bet that lady feels lucky to have such a classy guy.
 
