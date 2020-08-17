 Skip to content
(CNN)   Iran tried to get in on some of that giving bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops for money thing   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Great. Now he'll actually pay attention and want to retaliate against the Iranians while simultaneously ignoring Putin.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I suppose that Trumpers will be fine with this too.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Risky move without being able to rely on Trump's undying love for Putin, guys.
 
dywed88
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mukster: Great. Now he'll actually pay attention and want to retaliate against the Iranians while simultaneously ignoring Putin.


Hey now, he might not ignore Putin. He might decide to Praise Putin.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man, they're bidding high for Trump Plaza Tehran
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So now it'll be worth going to war over, right?
 
EL EM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When asked today he said he hadn't heard of it.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wonder if it was funded by the $400 million Obama gave them.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is not OK either.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder if this will be a big deal, unlike when Russia did it. And, it's just in time to start a war before November!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Wonder if it was funded by the $400 million Obama gave them.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Wonder if it was funded by the $400 million Obama gave them.


And pray tell WHAT was that $400 million for?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: great_tigers: Wonder if it was funded by the $400 million Obama gave them.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 301x168]


Hey now, he's just asking questions.
 
munko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Wonder if it was funded by the $400 million Obama gave them.


Without a doubt it did.  and the mullah's laughter echoes still through the rows of bombed out public housing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There arent many things that will get Lil' Donnie to stop sniffing Ivankas panties but maybe being able to bomb some brown people is one of them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The real shocker is that they didn't ask Blackwater to bid for the job. Going with a single supplier all too often leads to shoddy performance and high prices.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mukster: Great. Now he'll actually pay attention and want to retaliate against the Iranians while simultaneously ignoring Putin.


And who is "he"? The source of all your misery? Tim Tebow? TDS on display
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

orbister: The real shocker is that they didn't ask Blackwater to bid for the job. Going with a single supplier all too often leads to shoddy performance and high prices.


No, they save the Blackwater assasins for domestic "enemies". Enemies of Trump, but loyal to the Republic of the United States of America. The dream that it was, anyway.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: great_tigers: Wonder if it was funded by the $400 million Obama gave them.

And pray tell WHAT was that $400 million for?


IIRC, he "gave" them their own money. He unfroze some bank accounts.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: great_tigers: Wonder if it was funded by the $400 million Obama gave them.

And pray tell WHAT was that $400 million for?

IIRC, he "gave" them their own money. He unfroze some bank accounts.


Close... They gave us $400M for weapons to stop a revolution in the 70s that we never delivered on. The $400M was a refund.

Though I'm sure because Iran is run by a bunch of "those people" that's excuse enough to deny the refund.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not that it matter, ultimately putin does not want us over throwing Iran so nothing will happen, beyond some election year sabre rattling bullshiat.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know who else has a bounty on his head?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why the fark is their a bagel toaster sitting in the chair? He doesn't even look Jewish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just how does a suicide bomber collect that bounty?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Russia believes the Middle East is theirs and that we should have Central and South America.
Iran doesn't want Russia there.  We should be getting those two to f*ck each other up.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Mukster: Great. Now he'll actually pay attention and want to retaliate against the Iranians while simultaneously ignoring Putin.

And who is "he"? The source of all your misery? Tim Tebow? TDS on display


He means Trump, obviously.
My money's on the Mukster here, S-nuts.  I guess we'll see, won't we?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Man, they're bidding high for Trump Plaza Tehran


The Iranian Revolutionary Guard is already funding Trump Tower Azerbaijan
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Wonder if it was funded by the $400 million Obama gave them.


Not sure.  But what I am sure of is that this will certainly screw up the deals Trump was working on with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.  Maybe they didn't flatter him enough.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Mukster: Great. Now he'll actually pay attention and want to retaliate against the Iranians while simultaneously ignoring Putin.

And who is "he"? The source of all your misery? Tim Tebow? TDS on display


You libs love the idea of dead troops.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: stinkynuts: Mukster: Great. Now he'll actually pay attention and want to retaliate against the Iranians while simultaneously ignoring Putin.

And who is "he"? The source of all your misery? Tim Tebow? TDS on display

You libs love the idea of dead troops.


3/10, you have determination but lack originality.
 
way south
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Not that it matter, ultimately putin does not want us over throwing Iran so nothing will happen, beyond some election year sabre rattling bullshiat.


If there is actual proof then it allows us to double down on the sanctions (which we wanted to do anyway).
I'll say the same thing I said last time in that I don't think the Taliban needed encouragement to attack US forces, nor do I think the US looks at Afghanistan as anything less than an incredibly risky place to operate.  All this can do is link [insert accused nation here] to being a supporter of the Taliban and against any peace process in Afghanistan.

That can be taken as an act of war but war between the US and Russia is not a thing either side wants (because nukes). So the alternative is sanctions, which can still cause conflict. So before that you need alot of proof and that's where NYT kinda failed. Pentagon would only say it was a rumor, which doesn't mean much.

We'll have to wait and see what kinda proof CNN has against Iran and whether it pans out this time.
 
