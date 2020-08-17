 Skip to content
(WVTM13 Birmingham)   When real life imitates GTA. Clean up in aisles 14, 15 and 16   (wvtm13.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If only police were able to get her license plate number from the video or the numerous witnesses, but alas it's the Alabama police, so they probably didn't think of that and still need you to call them with tips.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Really the only stores you can drive into in GTA V are small ones like Ammu-Nation (drive into it using a bike. You wont regret it) and those corner stores that you can hold up.

At least in Vice City you could bring a police car into the mall
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was weird.  Usually you can't get a farking cart down the end-aisle for all the pallets of crap they have in the way.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those bollards in front of Best Buy don't seem so excessive now.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She made an....
Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's move out OF the way.  Move out the way is just a Ludacris song.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I could see what the woman was stealing, but was there a run on batteries is Alabama? The battery display is wiped clean.
 
