(Radio.com)   Don't bring a milk crate to a cane fight. En garde   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wing Luck cane style always beats 80's dressed YMCA homeless milk crate technique.
You would think 80's dressed YMCA homeless milk crate man would know this.

user name definitely check out
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slow news day?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: Slow news day?


Yep.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been waiting for the day where half shirts made a come back, I need to go rummage through my basement for my mesh Hawaii football shirt.

/never been to Hawaii, no clue why the fark my parents bought it.
// my tan looked like chickenpox that summer.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: sozelle: Slow news day?

Yep.


Thank God.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That doesn't add up
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They bring a cane, you bring a milk crate. That's the incredibly strange Brooklyn way.
 
