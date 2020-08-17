 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   I read the news today, oh boy / 100 fools in Blackburn, Lancashire / And since their minds were rather small / We had to test them all / Now we know how many fools can fill the Albert Hall   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Lancashire, wedding reception, North West England, Greater Manchester, borough's director, highest rates of new cases of coronavirus, Blackburn, Covid-19 cases  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 5:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Now we know how many fools it takes to fill the Albert Hall" fits the meter better, Subby.

I'd love to turn you on
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZMugg: "Now we know how many fools it takes to fill the Albert Hall" fits the meter better, Subby.

I'd love to turn you on


Meter aside, HOTY candidate right there.
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZMugg: "Now we know how many fools it takes to fill the Albert Hall" fits the meter better, Subby.

I'd love to turn you on


Monday Monday Monday!

SCANSION SMACKDOWN

/well played, metered fellow
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RI_Red: ZMugg: "Now we know how many fools it takes to fill the Albert Hall" fits the meter better, Subby.

I'd love to turn you on

Meter aside, HOTY candidate right there.


Well yes, except the original lyrics/meter worked fine with one small change, but subby made another change that broke the (lovely Rita) meter.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But it's my special day! I need to get married during a pandemic and invite my 100 closest friends!

/assholes
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hissatsu: But it's my special day! I need to get married during a pandemic and infect my 100 closest friends!

/assholes

Fixed...
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A crowd of people stood and prayed
To see their comrades wed
No one wore a mask or social-distanced, now they'll soon be deeeeeaaaaaad
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd love to slap them alllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​lllllllllllllllll
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Blackburn with Darwen". Well, it's not spelled correctly, but close enough for me.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.