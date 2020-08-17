 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man feeds sardines to herons with chopsticks. Subby is going to put on a dress and pick a fight with a school bus   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where they these?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either he didn't want to have his finger bitten off and didn't want to dump a can of sardines on the ground....or feed them one at a time and end up with "sardine fingers" for the rest of the day.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the herons got the chopsticks we'll never know!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This actually makes strange sense. Herons will rip your fingers off Jim. Their crested hair was perfect
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heron are majestic and viscous. Like Alexadria Ocasio-Cortez.

I live down by a river (but not in a van) and I see them eating pretty much anything that moves. Squirrels, rabbits, chipmunks, you name it.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else are you going to use, a knife and fork?
 
behanger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many of these bird in Amsterdam and the are fed by various people. One lady feed one on her balcony, and kept doing that after losing an eye; the blue heron pecked it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is a clusterfark waiting to happen. One of them will end up pecking someone's eye out and then have to be destroyed.
 
creckert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Heron are majestic and viscous. Like Alexadria Ocasio-Cortez.

I live down by a river (but not in a van) and I see them eating pretty much anything that moves. Squirrels, rabbits, chipmunks, you name it.


I don't want to think about her being thick and sticky
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Heron are majestic and viscous. Like Alexadria Ocasio-Cortez.

I live down by a river (but not in a van) and I see them eating pretty much anything that moves. Squirrels, rabbits, chipmunks, you name it.


Anyone who needs proof that birds are living dinosaurs just needs to watch a large heron hunting small mammals.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why is this weird? Prevents the birds from biting his fingers while aggressively going after tasty snacks, and keeps his fingers clean of the oils and crap in the can, which also stinks quite profusely
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Marcos P: Heron are majestic and viscous. Like Alexadria Ocasio-Cortez.

I live down by a river (but not in a van) and I see them eating pretty much anything that moves. Squirrels, rabbits, chipmunks, you name it.

Anyone who needs proof that birds are living dinosaurs just needs to watch a large heron hunting small mammals.


Also hear the ungodly sounds they make.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rcain: Why is this weird? Prevents the birds from biting his fingers while aggressively going after tasty snacks, and keeps his fingers clean of the oils and crap in the can, which also stinks quite profusely


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
Oblig
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Herons
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Headline: Subby is going to put on a dress and pick a fight with a school bus

Is it Monday already?
 
