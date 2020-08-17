 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   'Twin sisters who married twin brothers at Twinsburg Twins Days Festival are pregnant at the same time'   (fox8.com) divider line
22
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For all the Whitest news you require.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But who/which is the father(s)?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That probably happened on "swap day".
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That must be a helluva video to watch.
 
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
double your pleasure, double your fun
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this supposed to be cute or creepy because I really don't know what to make of it
*backs away into bushes*
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Baby names should not include Romulus and Remus, but Damian could be in the running.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: But who/which is the father(s)?


Fb-
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does that mean genetically, the babies will be siblings rather than cousins?  And they'll share one soul?
 
hej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On next weeks episode of Wife Swap.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Does that mean genetically, the babies will be siblings rather than cousins?  And they'll share one soul?


If they come out ginger they share no soul?

What if one gives birth to twins and the other doesn't?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Does that mean genetically, the babies will be siblings rather than cousins?  And they'll share one soul?


I believe so.  No.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Believe it or not.
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: HomoHabilis: But who/which is the father(s)?

Fb-


Man, this makes me feel old
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: For all the Whitest news you require.


Racist
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My mind kept reading "impregnated at the same time" and I thought man, that sounds like a fun festival.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: For all the Whitest news you require.

Racist


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Would be funnier of the guys' names were Brett and Brian.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A they both having twins? Because that would be downright creepy.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One wife will have a boy and name him Donald, the other a girl named Melania.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Two dollars, make it two dollars.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Twinning!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

