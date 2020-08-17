 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Who wants to be a poll worker in Fark's favorite state this year? Anyone? Where'd those crickets come from?   (wfla.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe they could bus in some students to run the polls.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sister's been working a pole down there for 30 years.  Seems to like it pretty well
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No one to run the polls. No one to handle the mail in the ballots. How odd.
 
bronskrat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crickets, locusts, killer bees, murder hornets, random bullets raining down from celebrations, bullets from "Get Off My Lawn!" oldies, and, of course, Sharknado's.
 
