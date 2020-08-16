 Skip to content
(Metro)   Having nailed the record for the world's fastest shed, gardener pimps up his wheelbarrow   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Every journey on it is not just going fast in a straight line, you're trying to avoid crashing, which is great! "

lol
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I see. And do you keep this wheelbarrow... in the shed?"
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: [Fark user image 480x358]

"I see. And do you keep this wheelbarrow... in the shed?"


When is he starting on the second one?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The linked article about the cat knocking out the pensioner and fighting his dog is way better.

Will link in a bit, still in bed.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's called it the 'Barrow of Speed'

This winter he'll throw it in the furness.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I saw this movie about a wheelbarrow that had to SPEED around a city, keeping its SPEED over fifty, and if its SPEED dropped, it would explode! " I think the movies was called "The Wheelbarrow That Couldn't Slow Down".
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Barrows can be dangerou... oh, never mind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
