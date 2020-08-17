 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Super-rich playboy dies from Russian 'heart failure' at 29 'after blowing whistle on Russian corruption'   (the-sun.com)
    Scary, Sun, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, rich Aisultan Nazarbayev, Russia, Royal Military Academy, Woolwich, Prince William of Wales, Falklands War, Elton John  
Mentat [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
And then fell out a window onto a pile of polonium bullets.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  
Is London crawling with Russian ex-pats? There seems to be lots of stories about "troublesome" Russians who mysteriously die in London.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I mean, technically, death is always the result of heart failure.  The polonium cocktail that caused the heart to fail is just paperwork, and who wants to bother with that?
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
Bullets tend to make the heart "fail".
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Is London crawling with Russian ex-pats? There seems to be lots of stories about "troublesome" Russians who mysteriously die in London.


Theyre everywhere...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Is London crawling with Russian ex-pats? There seems to be lots of stories about "troublesome" Russians who mysteriously die in London.


If you have the means to get out of Russia, you do.  It's a dump.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
That's a shame

Aisultan ... was entertained by Kanye West, 43, at his wedding.

It's still a shame but I am a little more conflicted
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Thank goodness he was able to expose this corruption with such medical difficulties.
 
Campanula
1 hour ago  
Last seen in London...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hence the Name... [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This guy can't catch a break. Maybe he should've stuck with soccer.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Is London crawling with Russian ex-pats? There seems to be lots of stories about "troublesome" Russians who mysteriously die in London.


It's definitely a problem:

https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/29/​b​ritain-is-botching-this-cold-war-just-​like-the-last-one-russia/

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/931​7​99/uk-russia-russian-spy-london-cold-w​ar-soviet-union-spies-Vladimir-Putin

Russia has always wanted to be a real player on the world stage.  They used to think communism would do it.  When communism failed they found out that oligarchy and corruption were much more successful.
 
1funguy
1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Is London crawling with Russian ex-pats? There seems to be lots of stories about "troublesome" Russians who mysteriously die in London.


Maybe it's neutral mob territory. Not in anyone's turf so nobody's feelings get hurt.

Well, you know...the dead guy, maybe his family, but no mob guys.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Is London crawling with Russian ex-pats? There seems to be lots of stories about "troublesome" Russians who mysteriously die in London.


For some reason, Russians travel to London all the damn time. After graduation, before I went into basic training, I went over to England to visit family. A Russian officer stopped me in the airport (Heathrow) to ask directions. As this was before the USSR dissolved I was probably the only basic trainee in a while who got to answer yes to "Have you ever spoken to a member of the Soviet Union military" on the security clearance questions.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm so glad the US has tied up all Space Force endeavours in Kazakhstan.    Practically anything for space development can be found on the shelves at Walmart, so hiding billions wouldn't be a factor.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
"He had claimed he had evidence of dodgy deals worth billions of pounds between Russia and his Kazakhstan homeland."

Strange but effective way to achieve 'suicide by oligarchy'.

If you're going to release information like that, just farking do it. Don't announce it or try to blackmail some advantage out of it. You'll probably still end up just as dead, but there's a slightly higher chance of survival.
 
skipperjohn
1 hour ago  
Rumor has it that his heart failure might have been due to him shooting himself five times in the back.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I mean, technically, death is always the result of heart failure.  ...


That would make heart transplants awkward.
 
emersonbiggins
1 hour ago  
Too many squats.  Sadly, it happens a lot in the motherland.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
A Playboy is usually involved with a different blow.
 
rogue49
1 hour ago  
Rule 1: do NOT announce it

Just release the damn information

Rule 2: release it to more than one source, best is publicly.

Rule 3: HIDE and get tons of security
 
MythDragon
1 hour ago  
Well he had a good half-life.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
Extra stupid here- if you A) had information on Russian corruption and are aware of what has happened to previous whistleblowers and B) have fark you money like this guy did why don't you just disappear?  Launder 50 million into untraceable accounts and then become Joe Russia, used car salesman in some podunk midwestern town.
 
SirEattonHogg
52 minutes ago  
Sounds like a better man than me.  If I was super rich in London, I would have probably kept quiet and contented myself with a nice living, sports cars and hot women.
 
gyruss
51 minutes ago  
"Russian Heart Failure" is the name of my Pretty Cure / John Wick mashup fanfic manga.
 
asciibaron
50 minutes ago  
i'm sure blow was involved.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
43 minutes ago  
Gotta do something about all that polonium in the drinking water.
 
Blathering Idjut
40 minutes ago  

Campanula: Last seen in London...

[Fark user image 660x371]


She would've killed him more with more panache.  He would've spontaneously combusted while in the middle of playing a soccer match, or hanging off of a cross in a church cross-dressed like Dr. Frank N.Furter.
 
Loren
37 minutes ago  

adj_m: "He had claimed he had evidence of dodgy deals worth billions of pounds between Russia and his Kazakhstan homeland."

Strange but effective way to achieve 'suicide by oligarchy'.

If you're going to release information like that, just farking do it. Don't announce it or try to blackmail some advantage out of it. You'll probably still end up just as dead, but there's a slightly higher chance of survival.


Release it anonymously, then you might survive.  This guy basically committed suicide.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
37 minutes ago  
Cultural Learnings of Russia Murderopoly for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan?
 
Fano
36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Is London crawling with Russian ex-pats? There seems to be lots of stories about "troublesome" Russians who mysteriously die in London.


When you're tired of London, you're tired of living, comrade.
 
Fano
33 minutes ago  

adj_m: "He had claimed he had evidence of dodgy deals worth billions of pounds between Russia and his Kazakhstan homeland."

Strange but effective way to achieve 'suicide by oligarchy'.

If you're going to release information like that, just farking do it. Don't announce it or try to blackmail some advantage out of it. You'll probably still end up just as dead, but there's a slightly higher chance of survival.


Yeah I guess watching Columbo episodes isn't taught in school anymore. "I have evidence of all the murders and crimes you've been committing, and after I hang out alone in my office late at night, I'm going to expose you!"

Tucco rules, man.
 
MasterPython
27 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I mean, technically, death is always the result of heart failure.  The polonium cocktail that caused the heart to fail is just paperwork, and who wants to bother with that?


If you destroy or remove the brain the heart keeps going till it runs out of oxygen.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
well it's London so there are cameras everywhere and if pigfarker putin is responsible MI6 likely already knows.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Psychopusher: I mean, technically, death is always the result of heart failure.  The polonium cocktail that caused the heart to fail is just paperwork, and who wants to bother with that?

If you destroy or remove the brain the heart keeps going till it runs out of oxygen.


True.  But technically the body is still "alive" until it stops.  Not alive in any meaningful sense, but it's still technically alive.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.