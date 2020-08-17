 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun) BOOM. Headshot and down goes the racist who taunts black passengers on the London Tube
    More: Dumbass  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

Likewise, people with glass jaws shouldn't throw insults. Dumb racist asshole got what he deserved.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idiot got what he deserved. Maybe he'll keep his mouth shut in the future - and mask up.

As Uncle Maynard says, we have your remedy:

Puscifer "The Remedy" (Official Video)
Youtube HivxFBB87-Y
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tweaker.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Congrats:

Fark user image


by one of your "pets"

/good to see that Nazi punching also applies in jolly old England.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Congrats:

Fark user image

by one of your "pets"

/good to see that Nazi punching also applies in jolly old England.


Fark user image
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you see a Nazi, punch a Nazi
media1.tenor.com
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hope nobody drops their names.  They shouldn't be punished for this.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No one tea bagged the guy? Slackers. At least draw a penis on his face.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I feel like there's enough Nazi punching videos that we could hold a contest and award a prize to the best one. It could become an annual event. I'd gladly watch that.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
huh, looks like the only place they're going back to is their flat.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's always proper to punch a raciest or a nazi.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Talk sh*t, Get hit.
i1.wp.com
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's that guy's deal?
He had a boner, FFS.
That's f**king weird.
I've started a few fights in my life, but I don't remember ever popping a stiffy in the process.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No Gif of "Boom HEAD-SHOT!" guy?

/ Fark- I am disappoint
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com
 
orbister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am mildly disappointed that other passengers went to his aid.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That.  Was.  GLORIOUS!!!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amazing that no one on the carriage saw a thing.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Watching that video made me realize exactly how unintelligible some brits are. I couldn't understand half the shiat that asshole was saying.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In before the Farkers who strongly object to Nazi punching.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yea, Violence. Root Root Root! Wheeeee.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Yea, Violence. Root Root Root! Wheeeee.


Jussssst In time.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Anenu: Watching that video made me realize exactly how unintelligible some brits are. I couldn't understand half the shiat that asshole was saying.


Half? Hell'la generous. I've hear French Bulldogs make more sense.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
likwidflame
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every Nazi desires to be punched, flogged, hit, shot, spit on, pissed on, shiat on. If they didn't, why do they wear a symbol that says that?
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, Harry Potter really went to a dark place after graduating Hogwarts
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Yea, Violence. Root Root Root! Wheeeee.


National anthems munch?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

d23: [Fark user image image 768x960]


Why is this so hard for some fools to get?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.imgur.com image 500x227] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, damn.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: In before the Farkers who strongly object to Nazi punching.


To a Commie, everyone who isn't a pinko, pansy, bed wetting, limp wristed, boris, sputnik lovin wanker is a Nazi.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Love the lady and the laughing.
💜😁🤣😂🤛🤛🤛🤛🤛🤛🤛🤛💀
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i couldn't understand a thing he said. i did fast forward to the good part.
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Saw a dumbass racist get pushed off a city bus once. The whole bus laughed,
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Farker Soze: In before the Farkers who strongly object to Nazi punching.

To a Commie, everyone who isn't a pinko, pansy, bed wetting, limp wristed, boris, sputnik lovin wanker is a Nazi.


Holy fark you are stupid.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Anenu: Watching that video made me realize exactly how unintelligible some brits are. I couldn't understand half the shiat that asshole was saying.


Should stick him in a room with an American redneck and let them scream unintelligible babble at each other.

"Oi whaa allyeh blecksdoon erein moi keountreay loike yerall gon bakka affika roight innit?"
"Bwah, ah donno whutccha jussaid buyall takkin lahka goldamfuggut, ahma gun puncha yallin yalls faceiffn yall don't gitoutta mahn bahgawd!"
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Farker Soze: In before the Farkers who strongly object to Nazi punching.

To a Commie, everyone who isn't a pinko, pansy, bed wetting, limp wristed, boris, sputnik lovin wanker is a Nazi.


i.kym-cdn.com
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: oxnard_montalvo: Farker Soze: In before the Farkers who strongly object to Nazi punching.

To a Commie, everyone who isn't a pinko, pansy, bed wetting, limp wristed, boris, sputnik lovin wanker is a Nazi.

Holy fark you are stupid.


Holy Fark are you dense
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Hope nobody drops their names.  They shouldn't be punished for this.


Found them!

snopes.com
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.imgur.com image 500x227] [View Full Size image _x_]

Well, damn.


Really, it can't be emphasized enough. Don't start no shiat, won't be no shiat.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Farker Soze: In before the Farkers who strongly object to Nazi punching.

To a Commie, everyone who isn't a pinko, pansy, bed wetting, limp wristed, boris, sputnik lovin wanker is a Nazi.


i'm looking for my friend, Kyle.  You see Kyle?  Sure you did.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Anenu: Watching that video made me realize exactly how unintelligible some brits are. I couldn't understand half the shiat that asshole was saying.


You did not miss much.

Sadly, I'm sure this smack down will not change him one bit.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rcain: Man, Harry Potter really went to a dark place after graduating Hogwarts


He didn't have Professor Kenobi around to stop him from going to the dark side.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [i.kym-cdn.com image 625x626]


Fark user image

Fixed.  Just look at all the bites it got.
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rwa2play: Congrats:

[Fark user image image 220x166]

by one of your "pets"

/good to see that Nazi punching also applies in jolly old England.


Are you kidding? The British invented NAZI punching.

fightinghq.com
 
NINEv2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As much as I enjoy watching these types of farkwits eating floor (and I do), I'm trying to think of how many people have been jacked in the face and thought 'huh, I sure had that coming. Perhaps I should change my whole world view'.

The people who have the patience and fortitude to even try talking these people back to earth are true heroes. Lawd knows I haven't the strength.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.