Caption this interrogation
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yes, I admit it. It was I who farted.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pick it up. And while you're down there...
 
sarty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And you think you'll be asked back to host the Globes again, Gervais? Haha!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't you think it's weird we're in a painting with other paintings in the background?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why am I so sad when I'm ensconced in velvet?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then it is agreed, we shall add to the constitution that idea you came up with after smoking opium, and it shall be called the "Electoral College".
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That time in the 1980's when Ron Jeremy commissioned a painting of himself in an early modern setting.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I've never been happy."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's what I think of your Pre-Nuptial Jeffery!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes, those pantaloons make you look stupid.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes Harvey I have had the staff make a drink made in your Honor. Shall we have a Harvey Wallbanger?
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now explain this phone bill.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So.. You HAVEN'T seen breaking bad, manfred?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"But, father. I want to sing."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"It's 'ambient'" muttered Brian Eno meekly, trying to overcome the crushing weight of the doubtful and disapproving glare of the record comany exec.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's Hedley.

(Hey, I think the seated guy looks like Harvey Kornan)
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Fark."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And this coach that you wish to sell me?  You claim is was owned but once and Coachfax says it was owned many times and repossessed one time.  Further, the document before me states the coach was totaled and then rebuilt not six weeks ago.  Care to deny any of this?  Would you dare for me to show you the Coachfax?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I do not suffer from male pattern baldness, I delight in it said William "the Wig Man" Sadsack
 
