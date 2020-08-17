 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   It's too early to claim victory or mission accomplished, but this could be the best news of 2020 so far   (nytimes.com) divider line
50
•       •       •

ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not that there is much competition for "best news of 2020"
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TRUST NO ONE
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mission Acc-- oh.  Sorry.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The good news of 2020 is that if you don't die from it immediately you probably won't die from it eventually, either.  I feel better already.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That the human race won't die out? Have you considered the looming threat of Nickleback's Nickleback?
 
Witchyman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pasta isn't playing tonight, so I have nothing to be happy about.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Quick!  Everybody get infected!  If you're going to die, make sure you vote for Trump first!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Herd immunity!  Imma go out and lick some door handles woohoo
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So Trump was right?
 
clownass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank you for spreading the Good News, Trump I mean New York Times.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
... until next week's article where we go back to thinking immunity lasts three months.

I get that this is science moving in real time. I'm not being cynical about the process. But it's a bit exhausting to keep up with all the shifting guidance.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We're going to see a gradual buildup of immunity over the next decades. In a few generations Covid will be just another cold.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm a Pepper, you're a Pepper, something something...
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: To the immune system, not all germs are equally memorable.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is really, really going to upset a lot of farkers.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Quick!  Everybody get infected!  If you're going to die, make sure you vote for Trump first!


Remember that article in The Federalist back in March suggesting "Covid-19 parties"? That was literally the point it made in earnest. Both sentences.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cool now we have all options in play, so you know , just pick the one you like best and believe in it, or decide to believe in none of it until a consensus is had.

A: no immunity to be had
B: short term temporary immunity only
C: longer term but still temporary impunity
D: lasting immuninty
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Quick!  Everybody get infected!  If you're going to die, make sure you vote for Trump first! God and Trump will protect you so that you can go to the polls and sneer at the libs.


For you, I fixed it.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And next week they will say we have no immunity.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If Trump wins, it will go back to being an unstoppable plague of DEATH, DEATH, DEATH!!. If Biden wins, meh, just a common cold.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"...this could be the best news of 2020 so far."

That's a pretty low bar.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: The good news of 2020 is that if you don't die from it immediately you probably won't die from it eventually, either.  I feel better already.


But you'll always have the organ damage.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
173,477

This goes out to all the farkers in red who love to shift the goalposts. Yes, it's good news for many, but holy shiat, for a good chunk of Americans it's still not.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's not a high bar. (._.)
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope lingering immunity is all people get, and not lingering respiratory and circulatory problems.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Calm your tits, people.

Everyone is far too anxious to jump on any one study. Lets science do its job.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In other good news (that has been reported here and there already), many people who have otherwise "mild" cases and recover on their own, sustain damage to their hearts.

An intriguing new study from Germany offers a glimpse into how SARS-CoV-2 affects the heart. Researchers studied 100 individuals, with a median age of just 49, who had recovered from Covid-19. Most were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

An average of two months after they received the diagnosis, the researchers performed M.R.I. scans of their hearts and made some alarming discoveries: Nearly 80 percent had persistent abnormalities and 60 percent had evidence of myocarditis. The degree of myocarditis was not explained by the severity of the initial illness.

I'll wait for a vaccine, thanks, rather than gambling on possibly permanent heart damage.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: ... until next week's article where we go back to thinking immunity lasts three months.

I get that this is science moving in real time. I'm not being cynical about the process. But it's a bit exhausting to keep up with all the shifting guidance.


Then don't. Unless you're a doctor, no reason to. It's a virus. They're tricky little bastards. It's why they've been around so goddam long.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HARVEY A. RISCH, MD, PHD , PROFESSOR OF EPIDEMIOLOGY, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvey is a scientist too.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: If Trump wins, it will go back to being an unstoppable plague of DEATH, DEATH, DEATH!!. If Biden wins, meh, just a common cold.


The only idiots saying it was a common cold are the idiots supporting Trump's decision to not do a damn thing about it. It killed 160,000 Americans in a horrible, painful way that was a needless death for the vast majority of them.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: ... until next week's article where we go back to thinking immunity lasts three months.

I get that this is science moving in real time. I'm not being cynical about the process. But it's a bit exhausting to keep up with all the shifting guidance.


CDC/WHO are saying immunity last a minimum 3 months. They have no idea what the maximum or average immunity is, not enough people have recovered from it for more than 3 months to know really.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: BigGrnEggGriller: If Trump wins, it will go back to being an unstoppable plague of DEATH, DEATH, DEATH!!. If Biden wins, meh, just a common cold.

The only idiots saying it was a common cold are the idiots supporting Trump's decision to not do a damn thing about it. It killed 160,000 Americans in a horrible, painful way that was a needless death for the vast majority of them.


This is laying the groundwork to shift the blame to Biden. Shaping the battle space. Nothing more. It's disingenuous.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No matter who wins the '28 election, we all lose

~Calvin Coolidge
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Mission Acc-- oh.  Sorry.



"DO NOT CONTAMINATE"
 
gregscott
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This information is contrary to previous published reports that I have read. I suggest that you take it with a grain of salt. Many scientific studies are not repeatable. It may vary with the strain of the virus. It may vary with the individual's immune response. There is information that suggests that people can in fact get reinfected. It is likely that the true facts are not entirely on one side or the other. It is far more frequent than many believe that experimental results in biology and other softer sciences are not repeatable.

/ Proceed with caution.
// There is a lot of science on coronavirus 19.
/// But there is probably very little settled science on the subject.
 
Gway
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And don't forget to open up those schools so that you too may sacrifice your crotch fruit for the narcissistic dotard.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Nearly 80 percent had persistent abnormalities and 60 percent had evidence of myocarditis. The degree of myocarditis was not explained by the severity of the initial illness.


DebbieDowner.jpg

In days of yore (circa March 2020) I said I would be glad to get the virus early, and then stride amongst you my superpower of immunity.

/ TFA sure is encouraging. Let's hope it pans out.
 
zez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Protection against reinfection cannot be fully confirmed until there is proof that most people who encounter the virus a second time are actually able to keep it at bay, Dr. Pepper said."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark the nyt. i dont want to create an account. is fark getting kickbacks for user registrations?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nonsense.  It is never going away and untold millions will die.  This is Fark after all, home of the terminally unhappy.
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bob Dolemite: fark the nyt. i dont want to create an account. is fark getting kickbacks for user registrations?


God forbid journalists get paid.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I've learned anything from Republicans, it's never too early to declare Mission Accomplished. No matter whether the mission has been started yet, what the facts on the ground are, whether there's a plan to move toward the mission goals, or whether mission success is actually possible according to known laws of physics.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Super Chronic: ... until next week's article where we go back to thinking immunity lasts three months.

I get that this is science moving in real time. I'm not being cynical about the process. But it's a bit exhausting to keep up with all the shifting guidance.

CDC/WHO are saying immunity last a minimum 3 months. They have no idea what the maximum or average immunity is, not enough people have recovered from it for more than 3 months to know really.


That 3 months is roughly the effective lifespan of the initial antibody response, which is old news.

The continued presence of active T cells means that once a vaccine is discovered there is no reason to believe it won't provide long-term immunity. Now we just have to keep masking up and avoiding the plague rats while waiting for the vaccine.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"JUST LIKE DR. TRUMP TOLD US LOL YOU LIBS ARE SO MAD"

Seriously, wtf is wrong with people who post this shiat? ^
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PvtStash: cool now we have all options in play, so you know , just pick the one you like best and believe in it, or decide to believe in none of it until a consensus is had.

A: no immunity to be had
B: short term temporary immunity only
C: longer term but still temporary impunity
D: lasting immuninty


Yeah, I was wondering how this jibes with the recent news that COVID protection lasts about 3 months (we even had a link on Fark to that news last week), but my media subscription is to the WaPo, so I'm paywalled from reading this article.

But, I can certainly contribute one fact which factors in - it is possible to get COVID more than once, one of my coworkers did. She had it first back in March, and was badly sick for about a month straight. Then she got it again a few weeks ago (much milder the second time around, with far milder symptoms going away in a few days), about 3 1/2 months after she fought off the first infection.

Reinfection IS real. But there still are questions remaining.
How common? We don't know.
Is the second infection always milder? Probably, but we don't know.
If after 3 months you can get reinfected again but it is almost always a milder infection the second time around, how long do you have to go without being reinfected before the partial protection wears off and you can have a fully severe 2nd round of infection? We have no idea.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bob Dolemite: fark the nyt. i dont want to create an account. is fark getting kickbacks for new user registrations?


It's far more likely that there are whiny Farkers that want everything delivered to them at no cost or effort whatsoever, and think they are somehow entitled to that arrangement.

/also, incognito mode still works
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Churchy LaFemme: I'm a Pepper, you're a Pepper, something something...


Who you trying to get Salty with?

Salt-N-Pepa - Push It (Official Video)
Youtube vCadcBR95oU
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.