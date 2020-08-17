 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   It's been 40 years since the dingo ate her baby   (abc.net.au) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The quote was "a dog took my baby"
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this sad story from when I first visited Australia from my assignment in South Korea. My Australian friends and their mates were convinced Michael and Lindy Chamberlain had murdered their child, that no dingo could carry off a baby for a meal.

I was incredulous because their story was entirely plausible. I guess the press driving the story for profit & sales, plus their own lack of experiences with wild predators like we have in the States (wolves, panthers, coyotes, etc.) encouraged them on.

/I also kept getting asked what I thought about Australia 2 winning the America's Cup yacht race.
//My reply was that I couldn't care less that some rich, entitled Americans lost a yacht race.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Now wots all this then?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
40 years? That dingo is probably ready for another meal by now.
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And 40 years on we still mock her child's death and her being imprisoned for years even though they have proven that dingoes did take her infant.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet that dog still hasn't gotten the taste out of its mouth.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yet another of hundreds, thousands of cases where innocent people were convicted based upon the witchcraft we call "forensic science."

Just about all of it is made up.  It sure as hell ain't a science.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


I thought all Holden Toranas looked like this
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well thats farkin grim
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah yes. "A dingo ate/took/stole my baby." For when you want to blurt out a joke both lamer and older than the most bottom drawer Austin Powers or Borat quote, but you also want to make light of an actual dead kid in the process.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Yet another of hundreds, thousands of cases where innocent people were convicted based upon the witchcraft we call "forensic science."

Just about all of it is made up.  It sure as hell ain't a science.


Maybe you haven't watched enough episodes of CSI but they can solve murders simply by recovering the DNA from farts trapped in furniture now.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Yet another of hundreds, thousands of cases where innocent people were convicted based upon the witchcraft we call "forensic science."

Just about all of it is made up.  It sure as hell ain't a science.


Remember the venerated FBI Lab scandal? Yeah, these labs mostly invent evidence to fit a prosecution. Had a buddy who got caught with a bunch of flex, which is used to cut crystal meth.  It looks like meth but isn't illegal in and of itself.  GA crime lab came back and said it was meth but it had degraded while waiting for testing.  He has the credit card record showing him buying it. It was still in the labelled and unopened container. They still won't let it go, daring him to take it to one of their handpicked juries here in GA.  Not that what he was up to was in any way noble, but play by your own rules ffs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Ah yes. "A dingo ate/took/stole my baby." For when you want to blurt out a joke both lamer and older than the most bottom drawer Austin Powers or Borat quote, but you also want to make light of an actual dead kid in the process.


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 245x200]


What's worse: losing the kid, being accused of it, or it never being forgotten?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 311x178]

I thought all Holden Toranas looked like this


Ah, the last of the fake-ass Interceptors.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Yet another of hundreds, thousands of cases where innocent people were convicted based upon the witchcraft we call "forensic science."

Just about all of it is made up.  It sure as hell ain't a science.


What what science convicted her?
Didn't they just assume she was lying? Because we're human garbage like that!
FFS! I've been accused of lying here on Fark over the silliest Little things!  Like the my age, age of family and other things I'd have no reason to lie about.
And fine. People lie. But, if people lie witnesses should be as this believe as much as suspects are disbelieved.
WTF? We're cruel scumbag idiots.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can the RAAF drop some napalm all over those dingo dens in retaliation, please?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Ah yes. "A dingo ate/took/stole my baby." For when you want to blurt out a joke both lamer and older than the most bottom drawer Austin Powers or Borat quote, but you also want to make light of an actual dead kid in the process.


Hay leave Borat out if this or I'll shove into a pu$$y magnet.


NOT.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ITT: Trumpers who don't believe in science.  Who would have guessed?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: RussianPotato: Yet another of hundreds, thousands of cases where innocent people were convicted based upon the witchcraft we call "forensic science."

Just about all of it is made up.  It sure as hell ain't a science.

Remember the venerated FBI Lab scandal? Yeah, these labs mostly invent evidence to fit a prosecution. Had a buddy who got caught with a bunch of flex, which is used to cut crystal meth.  It looks like meth but isn't illegal in and of itself.  GA crime lab came back and said it was meth but it had degraded while waiting for testing.  He has the credit card record showing him buying it. It was still in the labelled and unopened container. They still won't let it go, daring him to take it to one of their handpicked juries here in GA.  Not that what he was up to was in any way noble, but play by your own rules ffs.


I hate how juries just believe what ever the prosecution says, while also just dismissing the accused as lying.
WTF ppl. All people lie. Not just the accused you idiots.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ababyatemydingo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.pinimg.com image 500x629]


😲
 
shortymac [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AirForceVet: I remember this sad story from when I first visited Australia from my assignment in South Korea. My Australian friends and their mates were convinced Michael and Lindy Chamberlain had murdered their child, that no dingo could carry off a baby for a meal.

I was incredulous because their story was entirely plausible. I guess the press driving the story for profit & sales, plus their own lack of experiences with wild predators like we have in the States (wolves, panthers, coyotes, etc.) encouraged them on.

/I also kept getting asked what I thought about Australia 2 winning the America's Cup yacht race.
//My reply was that I couldn't care less that some rich, entitled Americans lost a yacht race.


Yeah, it was part:

1) The Media inflating the case
2) Prejudice against the 7 day Adventist church, which was relatively new in Australia
3) Satanic Panic playing into point 2
4) Parishioners who thought that Lindy was "weird" and not performing in her role as a Minister's wife. Fueling point 3
5) Public perception that Dingos where harmless towards humans and/or too afraid of humans to approach a campsite, despite expert advice.

I found an amazing detailed article on the old court tv site, which seems to be deleted, that gave a detailed account of the whole case and how it was completely botched.

The local cops basically decided that it was impossible for a Dingo to remove a newborn from a tent by trying to lift a 10lbs bucket with their teeth. They completely ignored the whole "Humans are apes, not canines, thus have a different jaw shapes and strength". The continued down this path despite a local biologist, who was studying the local dingo population, called in and supported Lindy's story. The local dingos had gotten used to humans via tourists and regularly raided campsites for food and occasionally attacked humans, including a toddler a few months prior.

There where more screw ups, they had an intern w/o proper forensic training handle the clothing, used a test to prove blood was in their car that had gave false positives if the item came into contact with meat and milk products.

It's an absolutely fascinating case and a good example on how easily you can get screwed over by the legal system.
 
