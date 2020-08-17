 Skip to content
(The New York Times) Determined to throw their elitist parties, the privileged few are adding testing at the door for Covid-19
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We need a maximum wage. We need a top much money any person can have, because this unbridled greed that soaked into our society is toxic. Excess wealth corrupts. It gets us people like Ethan Couch, Jeffrey Epstein, and Donald Trump. It always leads to a ruling class who is only interested in their own gains at the cost to society at whole.

And why do we put up with it? Because we have this false notion that one day we may be rich too, but statically it's not happening.

Let's be reasonable, lets say enough is enough and stop letting the rich exploit everything.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's how the rest of us will get rapid COVID-19 testing. Be directly essential and close to the rich and powerful.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure the testing will trickle down.
See also: Early Adopters.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: We need a maximum wage. We need a top much money any person can have, because this unbridled greed that soaked into our society is toxic. Excess wealth corrupts. It gets us people like Ethan Couch, Jeffrey Epstein, and Donald Trump. It always leads to a ruling class who is only interested in their own gains at the cost to society at whole.

And why do we put up with it? Because we have this false notion that one day we may be rich too, but statically it's not happening.

Let's be reasonable, lets say enough is enough and stop letting the rich exploit everything.


Even with 95% marginal tax rates, the rich continued to want to compete, and post-war America thrived. Then Grover Norquist got his first stiffy while reading about Howard Jarvis, and everything went to shiat.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: We need a maximum wage.

And why do we put up with it? Because we have this false notion that one day we may be rich too, but statically it's not happening.

Let's be reasonable, lets say enough is enough and stop letting the rich exploit everything.


SOCILISAM!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: We need a maximum wage.

And why do we put up with it? Because we have this false notion that one day we may be rich too, but statically it's not happening.

Let's be reasonable, lets say enough is enough and stop letting the rich exploit everything.


I was offered a job that pays more than my job, but it would be taxed more so I quit my job and now I work in the bathroom at Taco Bell.  Thanks a lot, libs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: We need a maximum wage.

And why do we put up with it? Because we have this false notion that one day we may be rich too, but statically it's not happening.

Let's be reasonable, lets say enough is enough and stop letting the rich exploit everything.


You sound like one of the poors. Do you even own a refrigerator?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have to say, if I was super rich, I would totally do this.  I know tests are not 100% effective, but I am going stir crazy here and would love to go to a party.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the public school one block away has to have a bake sale so they can have masks.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I have to say, if I was super rich, I would totally do this.


You could call it, say...a masque...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [image]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TylerParry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I have to say, if I was super rich, I would totally do this.


Agreed. I could go for a lapdance.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I have to say, if I was super rich, I would totally do this.


I wonder how good the public schools in the Hamptons are?  A lot of public schools are funded by property taxes so you could see the schools having a lot of money, but most of the rich people in the Hamptons don't live there so you could see them getting the government to not tax them for the schools that only serve their workers.

Any farkers know?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Raya O'Neal, 24, the hotel's director of communications, who lives in East Hampton, says while she hates the test, which takes about 10 seconds, she understands it's an exclusive perk. "I have some friends and family members who think I'm too fancy for them now," she said.'

"Too fancy for them" sounds like a local dialect mispronunciation of "I'm kind of a jerk 24 year old who constantly reminds people, including middle-aged and elderly family members, that 'oh, I'm so glad I can <insert common fun or necessary activity other people have to skip right now> because I get tested for free weekly because I work for rich a-holes who bribe a doctor to provide tests so they can yuck it up in the Hamptons."
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I have to say, if I was super rich, I would totally do this.


I'm not gonna sit here and try to shame you over a hypothetical, but I'll just ask if you would really find that to be the best use of your wealth?  Expending limited public resources to treat your mood?

These people suck.

Every test these dickheads take for frivolous reasons is a test that could be administered to a kid who is being FORCED to attend school in person.  Every doctor they hold for an entire day to host these events is a doctor that could be helping elsewhere.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Entrance test:
1. Are you hot?
2. Are you bringing the drugs?

If you answered no to both of these you have tested positive and must self-quarantine.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rich enough to throw around testing, stupid enough to stake your life on it.
 
godxam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been throwing and attending parties since this all went down. Nobody has gotten corona, and half of us work in hospitals. The only test we give at the door is if you BYOB and BYOD
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: PaceyWhitter: I have to say, if I was super rich, I would totally do this.  I know tests are not 100% effective, but I am going stir crazy here and would love to go to a party.

I'm not gonna sit here and try to shame you over a hypothetical, but I'll just ask if you would really find that to be the best use of your wealth?  Expending limited public resources to treat your mood?

These people suck.

Every test these dickheads take for frivolous reasons is a test that could be administered to a kid who is being FORCED to attend school in person.  Every doctor they hold for an entire day to host these events is a doctor that could be helping elsewhere.


I agree that (in my hypothetical) I am being selfish.  But I could think of a lot worse ways to spend a rich persons money.  Right now, the instant tests are too expensive for us poors, but if enough rich people buy them, the price might go down enough and innovation might increase such that maybe there will eventually be instant tests that people can use themselves like a pregnancy test (hopefully without the pee).  Maybe then I can have my party.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: tjsands1118: We need a maximum wage.

And why do we put up with it? Because we have this false notion that one day we may be rich too, but statically it's not happening.

Let's be reasonable, lets say enough is enough and stop letting the rich exploit everything.

I was offered a job that pays more than my job, but it would be taxed more so I quit my job and now I work in the bathroom at Taco Bell.  Thanks a lot, libs.


Job? HA!
I was making so much with that extra $600 on unemployment that I just sit at home now and don't bother.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OldJames: I've been throwing and attending parties since this all went down.


I've got an Android, can you hook it up to your MDM?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
joe rogan tests all his guests
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tjsands1118: We need a maximum wage.

And why do we put up with it? Because we have this false notion that one day we may be rich too, but statically it's not happening.

Let's be reasonable, lets say enough is enough and stop letting the rich exploit everything.


400% of your lowest paid worker.
 
