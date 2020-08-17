 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Manhattan do-gooder obsessed with personally fixing illegally obscured license plates. Because I don't know why   (nypost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's generally going after official vehicles that are doing this. I guess that's okay?

It's a weird practice to obscure license plates, but I suppose in a place infected with speed cameras, it makes some sense. I would also guess that a normal person who obscures their plate might be pulled over and fined for doing so.

Anyway, I can't really understand the whole story. Glad I live in a place with no speed cameras, red light cameras, or other spurious revenue generating "gotcha" bullshiat.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe when a police officer or public official commit a crime, it should carry an extra heavy penalty for betraying tge public trust and their duty to uphold the law. And the punishment needs to be server, because the very last people who should step out of line are those enforcing the rules.

This includes minor things like TFA. Every cop who purposely obstructed their plates should get a year in jail minimum and be unable to return to the force.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some DHS employee probably didn't heed that verbal warning that if he farked up on more time he'd be personally fixing illegally obscured license plates in NYC.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm...  another shining example of the police acting as if the laws do not apply to them.

Tell me again about the "few bad apples" when this is happening in front of police precincts.  Every single cop who walked past those plates and did nothing about it is guilty.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was all ready to spit up about this, what a dick.

Then I saw him targetting police.

Just leave the masses alone and target the cops. I'm fine by that.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I believe when a police officer or public official commit a crime, it should carry an extra heavy penalty for betraying tge public trust and their duty to uphold the law. And the punishment needs to be server, because the very last people who should step out of line are those enforcing the rules.

This includes minor things like TFA. Every cop who purposely obstructed their plates should get a year in jail minimum and be unable to return to the force.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate speed cameras but I love the idea of government officials getting their fair share of speed camera tickets. Some jurisdictions have a whitelist of plates that are exempt from tickets. NYC appears to be different.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think I make it a point to stay out of other peoples business.

This really makes me wonder if I'm doing something wrong.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was pulled over and fined for having snow block my plate; fully unintentional.

At least I had pants on that day.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
treatmyocd.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I believe when a police officer or public official commit a crime, it should carry an extra heavy penalty for betraying tge public trust and their duty to uphold the law. And the punishment needs to be server, because the very last people who should step out of line are those enforcing the rules.

This includes minor things like TFA. Every cop who purposely obstructed their plates should get a year in jail minimum and be unable to return to the force.


Year? No. 10.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call 1-800 EAT S#! IT
 
sharbear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: And to think I make it a point to stay out of other peoples business.

This really makes me wonder if I'm doing something wrong.


Staying cool over there in PSNS/land?
No spy cameras yet here Podunk but they are probably coming. Waving at ya neighbor!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

likwidflame: I was all ready to spit up about this, what a dick.

Then I saw him targetting police.

Just leave the masses alone and target the cops. I'm fine by that.


Why? Toll evaders are shiatty people. It's not like jaywalking.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the worst Karening going on right now.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: And the punishment needs to be server, because


So, put them in the rack?
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: Hmmm...  another shining example of the police acting as if the laws do not apply to them.

Tell me again about the "few bad apples" when this is happening in front of police precincts.  Every single cop who walked past those plates and did nothing about it is guilty.


It's not just police:

"The culprits are often NYPD or other city or state employees, according to Quigley, who said he isn't afraid of confronting them, but tries to avoid it.
'I do a pretty careful risk assessment before I touch license plates. Even though the plates belong to the state DMV, people get very spicy when you're near their cars,' he said.
'If it's a city vehicle, like DOT, I'll just do it in traffic. There was one time I did it to a [Department of Environmental Protection] truck and was like, 'Hey man, I fixed your plate for you.''
Another time, Quigley said, he chased down a Long Island Rail Road truck near the Van Wyck Expressway in Jamaica, Queens, and managed to fix its bent plates without the driver even noticing."

There's a long history of public servants, including those in such Republican strongholds as NY and DC, who are always looking for creative ways of ticketing you - but not following their own rules.  Perhaps they should be rewarded by voting for them again, or donating to unions that make it harder to fire them.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a lot of work just to get yourself sucker punched.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you really have a problem with automated plate readers, you can do your part..

wp.technologyreview.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prussian_Roulette: There's a long history of public servants, including those in such Republican strongholds as NY and DC, who are always looking for creative ways of ticketing you - but not following their own rules.


Every town and city I've lived in, the worst offenders of the minor irritant of not using signal lights are cops.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: likwidflame: I was all ready to spit up about this, what a dick.

Then I saw him targetting police.

Just leave the masses alone and target the cops. I'm fine by that.

Why? Toll evaders are shiatty people. It's not like jaywalking.


Yeah, fark those people and the horse they rode in on, and also fark all of the "mind your own business" people.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so it sounds like he is only going after cops. What are his opinions of people who register and insure vehicles in a neighboring state in order to avoid NY's high fees and taxes of owning a car in that state?

Not to mention the astronomical insurance rates people pay.
 
anti-riaa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prussian_Roulette: AngryTeacher: Hmmm...  another shining example of the police acting as if the laws do not apply to them.

Tell me again about the "few bad apples" when this is happening in front of police precincts.  Every single cop who walked past those plates and did nothing about it is guilty.

It's not just police:

"The culprits are often NYPD or other city or state employees, according to Quigley, who said he isn't afraid of confronting them, but tries to avoid it.
'I do a pretty careful risk assessment before I touch license plates. Even though the plates belong to the state DMV, people get very spicy when you're near their cars,' he said.
'If it's a city vehicle, like DOT, I'll just do it in traffic. There was one time I did it to a [Department of Environmental Protection] truck and was like, 'Hey man, I fixed your plate for you.''
Another time, Quigley said, he chased down a Long Island Rail Road truck near the Van Wyck Expressway in Jamaica, Queens, and managed to fix its bent plates without the driver even noticing."

There's a long history of public servants, including those in such Republican strongholds as NY and DC, who are always looking for creative ways of ticketing you - but not following their own rules.  Perhaps they should be rewarded by voting for them again, or donating to unions that make it harder to fire them.


Very right-wing moronic response detected.
Ignored.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I believe when a police officer or public official commit a crime, it should carry an extra heavy penalty for betraying tge public trust and their duty to uphold the law. And the punishment needs to be server, because the very last people who should step out of line are those enforcing the rules.

This includes minor things like TFA. Every cop who purposely obstructed their plates should get a year in jail minimum and be unable to return to the force.


My mother was a school bus driver. Just ONE moving violation on her own time
would result in termination.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: He's generally going after official vehicles that are doing this. I guess that's okay?

It's a weird practice to obscure license plates, but I suppose in a place infected with speed cameras, it makes some sense. I would also guess that a normal person who obscures their plate might be pulled over and fined for doing so.

Anyway, I can't really understand the whole story. Glad I live in a place with no speed cameras, red light cameras, or other spurious revenue generating "gotcha" bullshiat.


Of course it's okay. TFA also said that police where doing this on their personal cars so they don't have to pay tolls or get speeding tickets.

There was a thing going on in the city here (Chicago) where city employees would hang their yellow city vest over the steering wheel so they could park basically anywhere without getting ticketed or towed. If you did that there would be a tow truck there hooking up your car before you even turned it off.

Municipal workers need to follow the rules like anyone else. If anyone else did this shiat, you'd probably get arrested and have your car towed.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sharbear: Rucker10: And to think I make it a point to stay out of other peoples business.

This really makes me wonder if I'm doing something wrong.

Staying cool over there in PSNS/land?
No spy cameras yet here Podunk but they are probably coming. Waving at ya neighbor!


No, not at all. Too damn hot ...!

(also the preferred nomenclature is "Penis/Anus land"

I think B-town has like 6 or 8 of them. I hate it but what can you do? The B-town cops ride around on motorcycles now with automatic ticket guns. If they clock you speeding it prints a ticket and they just hand it to you, no discussion. They've pretty successfully automated the whole system. Much like the article every city and county vehicle in the area has a screen on their license plate. I dunno, honestly maybe we need a guy like the one in the article.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: .

Why? Toll evaders are shiatty people. It's not like jaywalking.


Tolls are B.S.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

beezeltown: He's generally going after official vehicles that are doing this. I guess that's okay?

It's a weird practice to obscure license plates, but I suppose in a place infected with speed cameras, it makes some sense. I would also guess that a normal person who obscures their plate might be pulled over and fined for doing so.

Anyway, I can't really understand the whole story. Glad I live in a place with no speed cameras, red light cameras, or other spurious revenue generating "gotcha" bullshiat.


If a private citizen did that. The cops would be all over them. They would be lucky to get their car back.
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

likwidflame: I was all ready to spit up about this, what a dick.

Then I saw him targetting police.

Just leave the masses alone and target the cops. I'm fine by that.


Cop or not, scofflaws that blatant deserve to get farked with

People may not like red-light or speed cameras, but even a regular jackoff can't just decide they are above it all by modifying their plate

When a cop or city employee does it, it is of course even worse as they have betrayed a public trust-particularly cops
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chaghatai: likwidflame: I was all ready to spit up about this, what a dick.

Then I saw him targetting police.

Just leave the masses alone and target the cops. I'm fine by that.

Cop or not, scofflaws that blatant deserve to get farked with

People may not like red-light or speed cameras, but even a regular jackoff can't just decide they are above it all by modifying their plate

When a cop or city employee does it, it is of course even worse as they have betrayed a public trust-particularly cops


Right? People should have obeyed all laws all the time. From time in memoriam.
🙄
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Super Chronic: .

Why? Toll evaders are shiatty people. It's not like jaywalking.

Tolls are B.S.


Taxes or tolls.  Pick one.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Chaghatai: likwidflame: I was all ready to spit up about this, what a dick.

Then I saw him targetting police.

Just leave the masses alone and target the cops. I'm fine by that.

Cop or not, scofflaws that blatant deserve to get farked with

People may not like red-light or speed cameras, but even a regular jackoff can't just decide they are above it all by modifying their plate

When a cop or city employee does it, it is of course even worse as they have betrayed a public trust-particularly cops

Right? People should have obeyed all laws all the time. From time in memoriam.
🙄


You're not a hero if you mod your plate to avoid getting caught by red light cameras.  You're just an asshole who likes to run red lights.  

Pick an offense that doesn't put others at risk of getting T-boned, like taking tags off of mattresses.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rucker10: sharbear: Rucker10: And to think I make it a point to stay out of other peoples business.

This really makes me wonder if I'm doing something wrong.

Staying cool over there in PSNS/land?
No spy cameras yet here Podunk but they are probably coming. Waving at ya neighbor!

No, not at all. Too damn hot ...!

(also the preferred nomenclature is "Penis/Anus land"

I think B-town has like 6 or 8 of them. I hate it but what can you do? The B-town cops ride around on motorcycles now with automatic ticket guns. If they clock you speeding it prints a ticket and they just hand it to you, no discussion. They've pretty successfully automated the whole system. Much like the article every city and county vehicle in the area has a screen on their license plate. I dunno, honestly maybe we need a guy like the one in the article.


You can be that guy.
 
Brofar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've always figured there was some sort of light scattering spray you could spray on your plate to make it completely visible to the human eye and completely invisible to tracking cameras and such.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.