(Reno Gazette-Journal)   Rare? Fire tornado trifecta in effect. Fire tornado warning for Reno. Biggest Little City in the World in danger of getting bigger by being spread of larger area   (rgj.com) divider line
    Tornado, Loyalton Fire, Reno Gazette Journal, NWS Reno, tornado warning, fire tornadoes  
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A little geography lesson Subs. Loyalton is in California and that is a) where the fire is and b) NWS Reno is issuing the warning because there is no NWS Station in that area of California. Reno is in no danger. At least for now anyway.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Biggest Little City in the World in danger of getting bigger by being spread of larger area


Bartender I'll have two of whatever that lush Subby is drinking. I want to get so drunk I start saying shiat like that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

But are the Brothels safe?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Tornadic pyrocumulonimbus" sounds like something from WH40K.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the people laughed when she said Burn (and she was 2020)
Deep Purple-Burn
Youtube LCnebZnysmI
 
orange whip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I live in NW Reno so....yeah
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Photo of it posted yesterday from a weather site I read.
 
