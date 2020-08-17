 Skip to content
(AL.com) There's hot. There's really hot. And then there's Death Valley hot
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And that will have repercussions across the larger weather system.
Whee science
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the highest NOAA-verified recorded temperature on the planet, ever.

The 1913 readings were almost certainly bogus, perhaps a poorly-calibrated thermometer, since other contemporary readings in the area did not record temperatures anywhere near 134F those days.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: This is the highest NOAA-verified recorded temperature on the planet, ever.

The 1913 readings were almost certainly bogus, perhaps a poorly-calibrated thermometer, since other contemporary readings in the area did not record temperatures anywhere near 134F those days.


We're on it
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The whole farking state is hot. Anything over 100 sucks. We did get a rare awesome electrical storm come through the bay area last night. Remnants of a tropical storm in the Pacific. Mother Nature is one badass lady.

ctvnews.caView Full Size
 
Sachlpch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On an unrelated note, I'm now thirsty.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somethingsomething yaddayadda "dry heat".
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let's build a city there.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But it's a dry heat.
Because ANYTHING at that temperature would dry up.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

spiralscratch: Somethingsomething yaddayadda "dry heat".


:|
 
