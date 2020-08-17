 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Lego piece falls out of New Zealand boy's nose after being stuck for two years. It's always in the last place you look   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Nose, Mother, Nostril, missing piece of Lego, Seven-year-old Sameer Anwar of Dunedin, Lego, tiny piece of Lego, plate of pink cupcakes  
•       •       •

331 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's snot news...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if his grades will go up.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint to the headline: as the father of two young boys, I contend that up the nose is actually the first and most frequently checked location.
 
nigeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snorting LEGO is a desperate move
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rare treat: The use of the "a plate of pink cupcakes" tag. It so seldom gets trotted out for a news article..
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddam microplastics. SMFH
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
same thing happened to my c-3po

ideascdn.lego.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Turns out he's Austrian!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anything is cocaine if you're brave enough.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: Counterpoint to the headline: as the father of two young boys, I contend that up the nose is actually the first and most frequently checked location.


Followed closely by ear canal inspection.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Been there.

My daughter, when she was about 12, sneezed and a small plastic bead - the type you thread onto necklaces and wristbands - shot across the room. It had been several years (5?) since she had played with them.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
♫♫  You can't smell the teacher with Legos up your nose....♫♫

Serendipity Singers Grand Kids
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is there anything Jacinda Arden can't do?
 
stealthsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everything you find is ALWAYS in the last place you look.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.