(Business Insider)   Nearly one MILLION people are planning to destroy Florida over Labor Day weekend   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we just not let them leave Florida? I mean sealing them all off will solve several problems right there alone.

Bugs Bunny sawing off Florida.gif
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would be really p*ssed off if I was anyone who has been waiting for the curve to flatten so they can try to return to a normal-ish life.

1. has been making the necessary small sacrifices to flatten the curve locally
2. is looking after someone who's at risk
3. is at risk
4. is a teacher
5. has kids at school
6. works in an industry that has been disrupted by covid, and will continue to remain out of work until cases comes down, such as international tourism, entertainment, Universities and colleges, hospitality
7. lives in a densely populated neighbourhood and is worried about a second wave and a second lockdown

I'm mean, I'm just speechless at the selfishness of people.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
smileyphase [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I dunno, for all the yelling about rights, freedoms, and religion... some people could deal with some civics lessons and collective responsibility/empathy. I swear, it's like people only take the bits that convenience them and demand to be enabled. It's a failure of leadership and education crossing generations, and is especially particular to the US, but sadly, not exclusive.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

These are likely the same people who refuse to wear masks, too.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cases by state:

1. California  623,873
2. Florida  573,416
3. Texas  555,394
4. New York  425,508
5. Georgia  237,030
6. Illinois  207,412
7. Arizona  193,537
8. New Jersey  187,455
9. North Carolina  144,952
10. Louisiana  137,918

Sure.. go to Florida..
 
janzee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The problem isn't that they go, it's that they come back.

/well, some of them
 
