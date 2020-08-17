 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Oklahoma high school student knowingly went to class with coronavirus, officials say. The student was identified following an anonymous tip. Wait WTF?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
darkone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
future republic senator
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stiggin it
 
sat1va
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well he should flunk biology this year I figure.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The school district said the Westmoore High School student was asymptomatic and believed it was safe to attend the first day of classes.

This is the direct result of parents who teach their children that their beliefs are more valid than science.

farking conservatives, why do you think ignorance is a virtue?
 
