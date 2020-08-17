 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Actual surveillance footage of a ghost. A broke and thirsty ghost. But, WOOOoooo0o00ooo   (wcax.com) divider line
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police should search for the suspect at Bed, Bath and Beyond.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least he was wearing a mask?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 Twisted Tea? You stole Twisted Tea? Back in my day criminals had more refined tastes. Sigh, kids these days.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Twisted Tea? You stole Twisted Tea? Back in my day criminals had more refined tastes. Sigh, kids these days.


No they didn't.  They stole Zima's and Old Milwaukee.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


You're ghosting us, motherfarker.  I don't care who you are back in the World, you take our Twisted Teas one more time, I'll bleed you, real quiet, and leave you here, ya dig?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dodo David: [Fark user image 224x224]


Saul?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why do ghost always have clothes on?
How do the clothes pass through walls?
If ghosts pass through walls, how can they stand on a floor?

Why do ghosts even look human? they could just be a Casper blob.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To the Mystery Machine, gang.  There's a ghost reported at the Pop-a-Top.

Yoinks!  Is that a strip bar?

No, Shaggy it's a Redemption store.

Maybe he's trying to find god.

Not that kind of redemption store, Shaggy.  This one pays taxes.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Um....
That's a cop wearing his "dress whites"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are we talking about a klansmem? Which of course would just be another Democrat looking for a handout.

And yes... for those of you who failed history, the KKK was/is the military arm of the Democrat party.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's camouflage...
Fark user imageView Full Size

And then there's camouflage.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: ... Warbagrbal! ...


And Portugal was a world power. At one time. So?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Are we talking about a klansmem? Which of course would just be another Democrat looking for a handout.

And yes... for those of you who failed history, the KKK was/is the military arm of the Democrat party.


Funny how they switched parties after the Civil Rights Amendment.
 
