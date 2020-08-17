 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   In Best Korea, Kim Jong Un feeds YOU   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, North Korea's controversial restaurant chain, Korean leader Kim Jong Un, isolated country, Severe flooding, regime's Korean Central News Agency, primary importance  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2020 at 3:05 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nearly 1,500 acres of rice fields were flooded and about 730 singe-story homes and 179 housing blocks destroyed as of early August, North Korea says.

Mais le singe est sur la branche, n'est-ce pas ?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hmm. Maybe instead of spending vast resources on (faking) nuclear weapons programs, outdated defense placements, and the recruiting and training costs associated with conscripting literally every male in a certain age range - You could put that money to better use maintaining a mid-level agrarian society and improving your country's infrastructure?

Also, blowing up perfectly good buildings for a perceived slight might be a bit of a no-no...
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Imagine being so gluttonous that your own private food reserves can feed an entire country.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I didn't even know there were pyramids in North Korea.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't they eat coal? Or the leftovers from uranium refining? Or what about eating retired soldiers, since they are pretty much useless?

Or better yet, let the Chinese and Russians feed them, since they are such good friends.
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok boss so now what's next?!?!?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Can't they eat coal? Or the leftovers from uranium refining? Or what about eating retired soldiers, since they are pretty much useless?

Or better yet, let the Chinese and Russians feed them, since they are such good friends.


Fun fact. Best Korea is America's fault. On our way out of the Korean War we bombed the shiat out of their civilian infrastructure out of malice and spite. Bridges, dams, industry, anything resembling civilization.
That makes fertile ground for a succession of dictators.

Same with our BS games with the Shah in Iran, and the taliban in Afghanistan as a proxy war with Soviet Union. Let alone the shiat we pulled in South America

The US is shiat at the long game of international diplomacy and politics. Chiana and Russia are just leveraging our pun stupidity
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Nearly 1,500 acres of rice fields were flooded and about 730 singe-story homes and 179 housing blocks destroyed as of early August, North Korea says.

Mais le singe est sur la branche, n'est-ce pas ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Pointy Tail of Satan: Can't they eat coal? Or the leftovers from uranium refining? Or what about eating retired soldiers, since they are pretty much useless?

Or better yet, let the Chinese and Russians feed them, since they are such good friends.

Fun fact. Best Korea is America's fault. On our way out of the Korean War we bombed the shiat out of their civilian infrastructure out of malice and spite. Bridges, dams, industry, anything resembling civilization.
That makes fertile ground for a succession of dictators.

Same with our BS games with the Shah in Iran, and the taliban in Afghanistan as a proxy war with Soviet Union. Let alone the shiat we pulled in South America

The US is shiat at the long game of international diplomacy and politics. Chiana and Russia are just leveraging our pun stupidity


North Korea was also more prosperous than South Korea until the 1980s. Coincidentally that's also around when the US-backed military dictator ruling South Korea was overthrown.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.