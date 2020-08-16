 Skip to content
Sample of microplastics in seafood finds 100% microplastics in seafood
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doesn't matter. Someone made money off of it. Avarice is cool.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With apologies to Bob Dylan:

How many times must Fark share this sad news
Before the vintage tag is used?
And how many repeats must we Farkers bear
Before we becone unamused?

The answer, my friend, is hidden in the beer,
The answer is hidden in the beer.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What 100% plastic seafood may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: What 100% plastic seafood may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
another reason not to eat fish...
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An issue that a correct spin campaign can easily fix:

"You got plastic in my seafood!"
"You got seafood in my plastic!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Free insoluble fiber!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah it sucks but I gave up on seafood like a decade ago, *sniff* there were good times
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You'll always be in my dreams salmon jerky!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Iamos: What 100% plastic seafood may look like:

[Fark user image 350x308]


I'm pretty sure lobsters are made of meat.

Lobster Magnet
Youtube 0hzBh0J1YFU
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are ya sure it got that shait in there????


Dang it my teeth ain't made outta plastic dag-nab-bit!!!
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every time you spit into the sink after brushing your teeth, you are spitting micro-plastics into the environment.

No longer are diatoms in toothpaste.

Unless a boutique brand.
 
scalpod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember when people worried about MSG?

Sweet, innocent fools.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess this explains why people are getting dumber.
 
adamatari
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WTP 2: another reason not to eat fish...


Since microplastics are in the air, literally falling to earth as rain all over the world, you can be pretty sure any animal you eat has consumed microplastics. Cows and chicken get them in their food too.

Seafood might be worse, but until I see a comparison I wouldn't say it's unique.

We really have managed to make a lot of trouble with fossil goo, gas, and rocks.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*squirts lime juice on a Dasani bottle, eats it*
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, at least we got a gorillaz album

Gorillaz - On Melancholy Hill (Official Video)
Youtube 04mfKJWDSzI
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

talkertopc: An issue that a correct spin campaign can easily fix:

"You got plastic in my seafood!"
"You got seafood in my plastic!"


Then, just cut to the operating room table...
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are you getting your daily dose?

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Tangy Orange Chewable
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I assumed microplastics was a listed ingredient on McDonald's fish sandwiches.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redbucket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: I assumed microplastics was a listed ingredient on McDonald's fish sandwiches.


No that's macroplastics
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You might as well farking eat it..  Farm raised seafood isn't any better.. Remove the plastic and  add in pesticides, antibiotics, insecticides. Especially the shrimp farm industry.. It's gotten a little better but it's still tainted.

So pick your poison.. Plastic, and chemicals, or just chemicals, you're farked either way.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, back to eating wales, with their baleen teeth keeping the insides clean.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
100% microplastics in seafood

Subby talks just like the TA's in my graduate Probability & Statistics seminar.

/math facepalm
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My parents' friends smoked and drank, and lived into their 80s.  My friends exercised and ate healthy foods and died of cancer in their 40s and 50s.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

styckx: You might as well farking eat it..  Farm raised seafood isn't any better.. Remove the plastic and  add in pesticides, antibiotics, insecticides. Especially the shrimp farm industry.. It's gotten a little better but it's still tainted.

So pick your poison.. Plastic, and chemicals, or just chemicals, you're farked either way.


So far, everybody who has eaten seafood dies, eventually. Damn near 100%.

/they live in dihydrogen monoxide
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who the hell want micropenis in their food?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Well, back to eating wales,


Sounds like a high-carbon diet.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: Doesn't matter. Someone made money off of it. Avarice is cool.


I believe this is the man that made a boatload of money in plastics. Oooh, just realized that boatload may not be the best term.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
